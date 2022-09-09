Grand Rapids (MI) to Construct $25 Million Fire Station Replacing Century-Old One

Read full article on original website
$250M development on Muskegon Lake seeking dredge, fill permits and access to city property
MUSKEGON, MI – Developers of a $250 million marina, condo and boat business on Muskegon Lake are seeking state and city approvals of dredging and filling of the lake and use of public property. Adelaide Pointe is proposed for an area just west of the city’s Hartshorn Marina. The...
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism.
$250k in damages after car crashes into used car dealership's parking lot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash at a used car dealership's parking lot over the weekend caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to several vehicles. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and involved a single car, driven by an individual who is now in custody. It is still...
See inside The B.O.B., the iconic Grand Rapids bar that reopened after being closed for months
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- It has been eight months since patrons set foot inside one of Grand Rapids most iconic downtown bars. The “Big Old Building” or better known as The. B.O.B. held its grand reopening on Thursday, Sept. 8. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press was there to check...
Byron Center hotel to host grand opening event
A new hotel in Byron Center will celebrate its grand opening. Home2 Suites by Hilton has a new location dubbed Grand Rapids South at 2288 64th St. SW in Byron Center, close to M-6 and University of Michigan Health-West. While the hotel now is open to accommodate guests, an official...
7 vehicles, including a $70k Tesla damaged following single-car crash
Multiple vehicles were damaged at a used car dealership following a crash on Saturday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
74-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Muskegon Township
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning. The Muskegon Township Police Department says the crash happened near Morningside Street on Apple Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. We’re told the man tried to cross Apple Avenue when...
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants
Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
You want Lake Macatawa ‘at its best?’ Holland beach home for sale at $1.35 million
HOLLAND, MI - A Lake Macatawa waterfront home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches recently hit the market. MLive’s House of the Week is at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township. The home, which seamlessly blends the best of indoor and outdoor spaces, was designed with entertaining in mind. Listed at $1,350,000, there is already a sale pending.
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
Blean Beagles Hunt Closes Down
The Kent Hunt Saboteur Association are claiming a victory after reporting that the Blean Beagles – a Kent-based hare hunt – has closed down following pressure from the group. They say that The Blean claims to have ‘merged’ with a neighbouring pack to become the Downland Beagles –...
1 Died, 2 Airlifted To A Hospital After A Fatal Crash In Kent County (Kent County, MI)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and led to the hospitalization of two in Kent County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street.
Mona Lake restoration project involving former celery fields topic of public meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Restoration work that will improve the quality of Mona Lake will be the topic of an upcoming public meeting. Muskegon County Water Resources Commissioner Brenda Moore will provide information about the nearly $500,000 in restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake.
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
Serious crash closes Kent County roadway
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
Deputies: Missing Cedar Springs man found
Deputies are looking for a missing man in Cedar Springs.
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
