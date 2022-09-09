Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana
On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
Bat Removal Services Getting More Calls These Days in the Quad Cities
Have you been seeing a lot more bats recently? This is one of those good news/bad news situations. Bats are great at eating all those nasty bugs that fly around you all time. The bad news is, they tend to look for places to live and sometimes that's in your house.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu
Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas.
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Indiana grandfather reacts to daughter's arrest for granddaughter's death
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CNN Newsource/WRTV/WKRC) - After three years an arrest has finally been made in the case of a missing baby in Indiana. It is the girl's mother, and her grandfather says if she is responsible, she should pay the price. It is a mixed bag of emotions for Chuck...
WTHR
New technology could head off future school shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — This year there have been more than 100 shootings on school grounds across the country, killing at least 40 people and injuring another 82 people, according to Every Town Research. Now there is new camera technology that experts say could prevent incidents like this from happening. It's...
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
Fox 19
Plea deal expected for mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Twp
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman accused of abandoning her young autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year returns to court Monday for a plea deal. If no deal was reached, Heather Adkins was scheduled to go on trial starting Nov. 14 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two
Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
Take A Ride On Two Indiana Roads That Feel Like Real-Life Roller Coasters [PHOTOS]
Wanna feel like a kid again in the back seat of your parent's car? Take a ride on these two Indiana roads that seriously feel like real-life roller coasters-HANG ON!. REMEMBER RIDING COUNTRY BACKROADS WITH YOUR PARENTS?. When I was a kid I always loved it when I would be...
Check Your Coins: These Specific Wisconsin Coins Might Be Worth Thousands
Renewed interest in the flaw in the Wisconsin state quarter is back after a pretty price tag came up. This comes after the TikTok account @coinhub (punny.) posted this video highlighting the weird error on the coin and what price it drew:. @coinhub This quarter has the juice! 🌽 #foryou#coins#quarters#coincollection#coincollecting#money#treasure♬...
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quad Cities Vibe Check: Is Our River City Really That Bad?
You either clicked on this article because you thought the headline was super weird and had no idea what was going on, or you're curious as to what vibes the Quad Cites gives. As someone who lives in the Quad Cities, I'm glad to say it's not that bad. We are actually a pretty cool place, especially if you ignore the bad stuff!
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call in regards to your school loan. I […]
justia.com
Q: I was urine tested today on house arrest in Indiana and I'm pretty sure it will come back as a positive what will happen
A: If this is your very first write up, it may be possible to have an administrative hearing. It depends on the county, and if it is your first dirty drop or not. It is also possible community corrections file a violation with the court. Justia Ask a Lawyer is...
Iowa Is In The Top 10 States That Vaccinate The Most
Vaccines have been a hot-button topic for some reason. In most recent times, vaccines really came into the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines have been around for a long time. As you can see, Google Trends shows that the term "vaccine" has really taken off and has been used a lot in recent years.
WTOL-TV
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
New COVID-19 booster shots going out to Hoosiers: Who should sign up
INDIANAPOLIS — It is a tool to help fight the most dominant strains of the coronavirus. Newly-approved COVID-19 booster shots are now going into the arms of Hoosiers, nearly two weeks after Centers for Disease Control endorsed the upgraded shots. The CDC reports the updated Pfizer vaccine is available...
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
97X
Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0