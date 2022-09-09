Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hutchinson
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his van crashed into a ditch in Reno County, just north of Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2:00 p.m., Michael L. Godwin, 46, of McPherson was driving northbound on K61, when for an unknown reason, his GMC van drove through the median and across the southbound lanes of K61. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the northwest ditch.
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
Woman injured in 80 mph crash near downtown Wichita
A speeding driver was injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg. It happened just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at Main and Kellogg near downtown Wichita.
KAKE TV
East Wichita gas leak causes houses to be evacuated
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita firefighters have confirmed that the situation is under control. The incident was caused by a contractor hitting a gas line while drilling just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The line has been fixed and the evacuation has been lifted. A gas leak has prompted residents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of fatal rain-slickened I-135 crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children. Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135...
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WIBW
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Murder trial for Hutchinson man continued
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The murder trial for a Hutchinson man has been continued until after the new year. Sandral Wade faces one count of first degree murder and a second count of attempted first degree murder. It is the second time the trial has been delayed. The trial was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Motorcycle-SUV crash sends Mo. driver to Kan. hospital with serious injuries
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle-SUV crash along a Kansas highway sent a Missouri motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 115.5 on Kansas Highway 96 - about 14 miles south of U.S. Highway 56 - with reports of an injury crash.
kfdi.com
One dead in north Wichita crash
An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
KVOE
Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia
Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
KVOE
Area, state law enforcement agencies investigating after alleged domestic incident leads to self-inflicted wound in Chase County
Chase County deputies are investigating after an alleged domestic incident led to the discovery of a dead person inside a Cottonwood Falls home. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh says deputies responded to the 100 block of Maple shortly before 1 am Sunday, along with troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Authorities were trying to make contact with the suspect when they heard a single gunshot inside the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Kansas woman hospitalized after stabbing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 6:30 pm, Sept. 7, police were dispatched to a stabbing in the 1300 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders located a 42-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries to her back torso area. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Update: Fatal crash victim identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
KAKE TV
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
Man, 23, dies when rear-ends semi truck trailer on I-135 Saturday: authorities
The incident happened near the exit on 53rd street in Park City.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying thieves
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying suspected individuals involved in a felony theft case. According to Crime Stoppers, the crime happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at a store in the 2600 block of N. Greenwich Ct. Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize any of the […]
Open Streets ICT will be held on Sunday
Open Streets ICT will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown Wichita.
Man dead following crash on Pawnee at I-135
One person is dead following a crash on Pawnee at I-135.
Comments / 0