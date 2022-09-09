ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Pierre School nurses to be equipped with nasal spray to combat opioid overdose

The Pierre School Board has given first reading to a policy that will allow the district’s nurses to have medication on hand to counteract an opioid overdose. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says the policy recommendation came from the district’s five nurses and from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota organization.
Section of Missouri Avenue in Pierre to temporarily close starting Monday

Missouri Avenue in Pierre between Fort Street and Pierre Street will close Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) for water main replacement. The block of Missouri will remain closed until the underground utility work is complete and the street is paved. The project is expected to be finished by mid-October. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Other motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Washington Rallies, Hands Governor Volleyball First Loss

PIERRE – For the second straight year, an unbeaten start for Pierre Governor Volleyball was stopped by Sioux Falls Washington. Joslyn Richardson scored 21 kills Tuesday as Washington defeated Pierre at the Riggs High Gym, 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19. Pierre is now 8-1 and had won 21 straight sets...
Cindy L. Sievers, 1959-2022

Cindy L. Sievers, 62, of Rapid City, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Rapid City. A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the church.
Jacey Martin, 2009-2022

Jacey Martin, 12, of Ridgeview started her journey to spirit world on Thursday, September 8, 2022 due to an automobile accident near Ridgeview. Arrangements are pending with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
SD High School Media Volleyball Polls – September 12, 2022

O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remain unanimous number one teams in the South Dakota High School Media Volleyball Polls, released Monday. Pierre, with its first 8-0 start since 2007, moved up one spot to number three in the AA poll. Platte-Geddes entered the Class A poll at number...
