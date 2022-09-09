Read full article on original website
Pierre School nurses to be equipped with nasal spray to combat opioid overdose
The Pierre School Board has given first reading to a policy that will allow the district’s nurses to have medication on hand to counteract an opioid overdose. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says the policy recommendation came from the district’s five nurses and from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota organization.
Stanley County School Board changing public comment policy to require “prior” notice rather than 48 hour notice
The Stanley County School Board has given first reading to a revised policy providing guidance for public comments during their meetings after several residents raised concern about a 48 hour notice requirement. The board read and passed the policy in June and July. At last night’s (Sept. 14, 2022) meeting,...
South Dakota Attorney General recuses himself from investigation into Noem complaint
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo has referred one of two ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem to a different office in Pierre, following concerns of a potential conflict of interest. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will now lead the investigation into the complaint, according...
Inauguration, baseball, water rate update all on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Sept. 13, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Pierre). Among the items on the agenda are:. 2023 South Dakota Inauguration – Introduction of Chairs. Hyde Stadium Facility Use Agreement – Zap Baseball and Independence League Baseball. Water Rate Ordinance...
Section of Missouri Avenue in Pierre to temporarily close starting Monday
Missouri Avenue in Pierre between Fort Street and Pierre Street will close Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) for water main replacement. The block of Missouri will remain closed until the underground utility work is complete and the street is paved. The project is expected to be finished by mid-October. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Other motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Five-time Distinguished Flying Cross recipient Wade Hubbard to be honored tomorrow Pierre Regional Airport’s “The Eagle’s Gallery”
The newest addition to “The Eagles Gallery” located in the Pierre Regional Airport will be revealed tomorrow afternoon (Sept. 16, 2022). Jim Mollison is one of the event organizers. He says the display will feature artwork of Wade Hubbard’s F-4E Phantom II fighter. Mollison says Hubbard flew...
West Capitol Ave/West Elizabeth Street intersection to be partially closed starting tomorrow
The east half of the intersection of West Capitol Ave and West Elizabeth Street as well as the area of Elizabeth Street to Cedar Place in Pierre will be closed starting tomorrow (Sept. 15, 2022). The contractor, Morris Inc., expects the closure to last until Monday. Motorists are asked to...
Washington Rallies, Hands Governor Volleyball First Loss
PIERRE – For the second straight year, an unbeaten start for Pierre Governor Volleyball was stopped by Sioux Falls Washington. Joslyn Richardson scored 21 kills Tuesday as Washington defeated Pierre at the Riggs High Gym, 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19. Pierre is now 8-1 and had won 21 straight sets...
Cindy L. Sievers, 1959-2022
Cindy L. Sievers, 62, of Rapid City, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Rapid City. A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the church.
Jacey Martin, 2009-2022
Jacey Martin, 12, of Ridgeview started her journey to spirit world on Thursday, September 8, 2022 due to an automobile accident near Ridgeview. Arrangements are pending with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
SD High School Media Volleyball Polls – September 12, 2022
O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remain unanimous number one teams in the South Dakota High School Media Volleyball Polls, released Monday. Pierre, with its first 8-0 start since 2007, moved up one spot to number three in the AA poll. Platte-Geddes entered the Class A poll at number...
