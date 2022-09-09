Read full article on original website
Flags Across the Bridge on display today in observance of Patriot Day
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Patriot Day today (Sept. 11, 2022). First National Bank is sponsoring the display for this observance. Since 2006, the Exchange Club has consistently posted...
Inauguration, baseball, water rate update all on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Sept. 13, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Pierre). Among the items on the agenda are:. 2023 South Dakota Inauguration – Introduction of Chairs. Hyde Stadium Facility Use Agreement – Zap Baseball and Independence League Baseball. Water Rate Ordinance...
Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, September 10, 2022
Sioux Falls Washington 14, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7. Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-10 New Underwood def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 27-25 Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 Red Cloud def. Todd County, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11.
Noem recovering after back surgery last week
After several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem is back home in Pierre recovering after a successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon says Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. He says she is well on her...
Stalley Named SDGA Senior Female Golfer of the Year
PIERRE – Pierre attorney and lobbyist Jennifer Stalley has been named as the 2022 South Dakota Golf Association Senior Female Golfer of the Year. Jennifer won the SDGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championship, was fourth in the SDGA Two-Woman Championship Division and fourth in the SDGA Senior Husband/Wife Championship with her husband, Bob.
33rd annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner to be held November 5, 2022
The Casey Tibbs Foundation is pleased to announce that the 33rd Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner will be held on the evening of Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are required for this event. Each year, the Casey...
SD High School Media Volleyball Polls – September 12, 2022
O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remain unanimous number one teams in the South Dakota High School Media Volleyball Polls, released Monday. Pierre, with its first 8-0 start since 2007, moved up one spot to number three in the AA poll. Platte-Geddes entered the Class A poll at number...
FY2022 financial report among items on agenda for Pierre School Board this evening
The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm today (Sept. 12, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. comments from the Superintendent and board members. The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address the board must contact the Pierre School District Administrative Office in advance at 605-773-7300.
Cindy L. Sievers, 1959-2022
Cindy L. Sievers, 62, of Rapid City, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Rapid City. A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the church.
Jacey Martin, 2009-2022
Jacey Martin, 12, of Ridgeview started her journey to spirit world on Thursday, September 8, 2022 due to an automobile accident near Ridgeview. Arrangements are pending with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
