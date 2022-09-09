Man Tried to Stab Police Dog After Damaging Fire Truck: Woodbridge (VA) Police

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom Handy
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Fredericksburg man arrested for pointing firearm during road rage incident
A Fredericksburg man was arrested in Prince William County after police say he got out of his vehicle and pointed a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident.
NBC Washington
‘Going to Die': Shooting Victim Says Suspect Threatened Diners Before Firing in Virginia Denny's
A man who survived a shooting at a Denny's restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, testified Tuesday that the young man accused of shooting him and killing a DoorDash delivery driver declared to people dining at the restaurant: "Somebody is going to f------ die tonight." Bradley Sheetz told a Prince William County...
Married couple found dead in their home in Culpeper, police investigate
The Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting a death investigation after a married couple was found dead with gunshot wounds inside their home on Friday.
fredericksburg.today
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg Police say on Sunday, September 11th, at approximately 5:15 p.m., they received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital about a female who was assaulted in the city. Patrol officers responded to the hospital and began their investigation. The...
Police: Man ‘relieved himself’ in front yard of home in Prince William
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say exposed himself to a woman in front of her home before "relieving himself" on her front lawn.
Fredericksburg woman arrested for ‘brutal’ assault
When the officers got to the hospital to interview the victim, she could not speak due to the severity of her injuries, so they interviewed her friends and family instead. It was determined during the investigation that the victim was "brutally attacked" by her roommate, 29-year-old Kayla Haley.
Fairfax Police looking for missing woman
Jacqueline was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket, jeans and black shoes. She has black hair and brown eyes and black hair, stands about 5'10" and weighs around 140 pounds. She is considered endangered due to health concerns.
17-year-old arrested in connection to July homicide in Woodbridge, police still looking for second suspect
It was determined that the two shooting victims were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley and began shooting at the group of three before running away. The two suspects were then reportedly seen by witnesses getting into a gold SUV, possibly a Mercedes.
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
Police: Man attacked woman with ‘bladed weapon’ in Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an incident in which a man attacked a woman with a "bladed weapon."
WJLA
1 taken to hospital after shots fired in Alexandria, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — One person is injured in a Sunday night shots fired incident in Alexandria, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Old Dominion Boulevard. Alexandria police officers found one person injured. The injured person was...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
foxbaltimore.com
62-year-old woman killed, 61-year-old man injured in highway collision in Fredrick County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 62-year-old woman was killed and a 61-year-old man was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for his injuries after an early morning collision in Fredrick County, according to Maryland State Police. Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Maryland State Police were sent to the report...
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
Police looking for three suspects, vehicle after 2 injured in shooting outside Shell gas station
BOWIE, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding three men and a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting outside a Shell Gas Station in Bowie, Maryland. Officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Annapolis Road near the Free State Shopping Center.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Parts of Loudoun (VA) Cut Off from Fire Service by Bridge Weight Limits
Firefighting vehicles cannot reach some parts of Loudoun without violating posted weight limits on bridges, and other areas could see firefighters having to take longer alternate routes, the Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue Service has warned, LoudonNow.com reported. The issue was raised after a Loudoun County deputy pulled over a Philomont...
NBC Washington
Virginia Trail Attack Suspect May Be Linked to 13 Cases: Police
A man arrested after women reported a string of attacks and indecent exposure cases along the W&OD Trail may be responsible for up to 13 incidents in Fairfax County, authorities said Monday. Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon, was arrested Thursday and charged by Fairfax County police with indecent exposure,...
Arrest in indecent exposure incidents near Virginia trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they found and arrested the person accused of exposing himself near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Detectives assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit picked up Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon on Thursday on warrants from another state. The department said […]
NBC Washington
‘Didn't Mean to Kill Him': Trial Begins in Killing of DoorDash Driver at Virginia Denny's
Jurors in Prince William County, Virginia, watched a video Monday of the more than four hour-long police interview of a man accused of shooting and killing a father of two who was working as a food delivery driver the night after Christmas in 2019. Yusuf Ozgur, 56, walked into a...
arlnow.com
The killer of dozens of fish in Four Mile Run? Pool water, investigators say.
We now know the likely culprit that killed nearly 100 fish in Four Mile Run last week: pool water. “Investigators say flawed seasonal pool care involving chlorine and overflow led to last week’s fish kill in Four Mile Run,” Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services spokesman Peter Golkin tells ARLnow. “Recent rains have now cleared the stream. Reminder: No filters on our storm drains. Please be careful.”
