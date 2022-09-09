ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

disneydining.com

Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room

Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
insideedition.com

Marriage Proposals, Robot Sightings and Other Unusual Drive-Thru Moments

These are some strange drive-thru stories. In 2015, Josh Lewis proved that he might have one of the best voices you'll ever hear in a drive-thru. Also in 2015, during a news segment in Baltimore, Maryland, reporter Jam Jimmy was caught going through the drive-thru on live TV. In 2016, YouTuber Magic of Rahat pranked drive-thru workers with a fake alligator. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
TECHNOLOGY
wegotthiscovered.com

Laid-back horror enthusiasts share the scariest movies with a ‘chill’ vibe

Is there anything more relaxing than closing the curtains, turning out the lights, and unwinding under the blanket with a bag of popcorn and a scary movie? Of course, it helps if said movie presents a particular “chill” vibe that reminds you that monsters, ghouls, and goblins are nothing but fairytale lore — and that some horror movies showcase a heavy dose of melancholy that somehow keeps the viewer calm.
MOVIES
SPY

The Scariest Halloween Masks That’ll Frighten Even Horror Fans

We spend a lot of time looking for the latest and greatest Halloween costumes, so if you’re searching for the scariest Halloween masks on the planet, you’ve come to the right place. Halloween is all about the free candy for some, but others go full-in on their costume and have a blast while doing it. We love terrifying Halloween costumes here at Spy, but cheaply made scary Halloween masks can induce more laughs than screams. Personal preferences will also play a role — do you prefer a bloody look, a slasher character, or maybe something more subtly creepy? Perhaps, a Squid Game...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Family’s ‘rip-off’ $1,113 day-trip to Universal Studios in Florida goes viral on TikTok

A British family of four revealed how their one-day outing to Universal Studios in Orlando ended up costing them more than $1,100 (£970) in a now viral video.Miranda Pearce and her husband Tim, an aesthetic doctor, flew with their two sons to Florida to attend the theme park.A TikTok video that she posted this week – with the caption “the cost of one day at Universal Studios” and the embarrassed face emoji – garnered more than 1.5 million views. @mirandapearcemindset That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics ♬ original sound - Miranda Pearce...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Completely Sold Out

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out. When attempting to buy tickets, the calendar no longer comes up. We were given the option to buy a ticket on Sunday, October 16 for kids between 3 and 9, but an error occurred when we tried to add it to our cart.
TRAVEL
Collider

New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot Warns the Boogeyman Is Coming

It’s hard to believe that horror fans are just a little over a month away until the release of Halloween Ends. The marketing for the final film in the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga has slowly started its violent killing spree with all signs pointing to Ends being another brutal bloodbath for the series. Now, a new TV spot for the film gives us another tease of the latest Halloween night where “he came home”.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride

The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
JACKSON, NJ
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom

After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
TRAVEL
Us Weekly

Celebs Visit Disney Theme Parks!

The love for Disney Parks is universal! Celebrities are just as obsessed with Disney World and Disneyland as anyone else — and these photos prove it. When Hollywood’s most famous wish upon a star, they just might end up at one of Mickey Mouse’s theme parks. However, some celebs have been making trips to Cinderella’s castle long before they were well known.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Disney Vacation Club Halloween Spirit Jersey From Walt Disney World

A new Disney Vacation Club Halloween Spirit Jersey is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Sandy Cove Gifts and Sundries at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. Disney Vacation Club Halloween Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The jersey is black on top and cloudy yellow-orange on the bottom.
TRAVEL
Digital Trends

Barbarian and the rise of the Airbnb horror movie

I am someone who still likes Airbnb. I recently embarked on my first holiday in three years — a two-week European tour — and I booked Airbnbs for three out of four destinations. Unlike many people, who have no shortage of horror stories about their less-than-charming stays at questionable apartments with dubious hosts, I’ve had mostly positive experiences in my years of using Airbnb. And yet, I understand the trepidation that comes with the service. I’ll never forget one of my first Airbnb bookings was an apartment in Florence, Italy, where my sister and I constantly felt watched throughout the night. As if there was someone or, more disturbingly, something surveying us, lurking from the shadows, making us feel uncomfortable. Uninvited.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Figment Leggings Available at EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Furthering all the love Figment received at D23 this past weekend, we spotted these Figment leggings over in ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Leggings – $39.99. The leggings are gray with a red band going across the...
APPAREL

