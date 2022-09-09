Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room
Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
insideedition.com
Marriage Proposals, Robot Sightings and Other Unusual Drive-Thru Moments
These are some strange drive-thru stories. In 2015, Josh Lewis proved that he might have one of the best voices you'll ever hear in a drive-thru. Also in 2015, during a news segment in Baltimore, Maryland, reporter Jam Jimmy was caught going through the drive-thru on live TV. In 2016, YouTuber Magic of Rahat pranked drive-thru workers with a fake alligator. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Laid-back horror enthusiasts share the scariest movies with a ‘chill’ vibe
Is there anything more relaxing than closing the curtains, turning out the lights, and unwinding under the blanket with a bag of popcorn and a scary movie? Of course, it helps if said movie presents a particular “chill” vibe that reminds you that monsters, ghouls, and goblins are nothing but fairytale lore — and that some horror movies showcase a heavy dose of melancholy that somehow keeps the viewer calm.
The Scariest Halloween Masks That’ll Frighten Even Horror Fans
We spend a lot of time looking for the latest and greatest Halloween costumes, so if you’re searching for the scariest Halloween masks on the planet, you’ve come to the right place. Halloween is all about the free candy for some, but others go full-in on their costume and have a blast while doing it. We love terrifying Halloween costumes here at Spy, but cheaply made scary Halloween masks can induce more laughs than screams. Personal preferences will also play a role — do you prefer a bloody look, a slasher character, or maybe something more subtly creepy? Perhaps, a Squid Game...
Family’s ‘rip-off’ $1,113 day-trip to Universal Studios in Florida goes viral on TikTok
A British family of four revealed how their one-day outing to Universal Studios in Orlando ended up costing them more than $1,100 (£970) in a now viral video.Miranda Pearce and her husband Tim, an aesthetic doctor, flew with their two sons to Florida to attend the theme park.A TikTok video that she posted this week – with the caption “the cost of one day at Universal Studios” and the embarrassed face emoji – garnered more than 1.5 million views. @mirandapearcemindset That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics ♬ original sound - Miranda Pearce...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Completely Sold Out
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out. When attempting to buy tickets, the calendar no longer comes up. We were given the option to buy a ticket on Sunday, October 16 for kids between 3 and 9, but an error occurred when we tried to add it to our cart.
Disney Unveils Model of Ride that Will Replace Splash Mountain in 2024 — and a Familiar Feature is Gone
Disney fans finally got a first look at "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," the ride that will replace Splash Mountain. A large model of the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is on display at the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion at the D23 Expo, which kicks off today in Anaheim, California.
Low Wait Times At Disney World As Crowds Slow, But This Empty Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Queue Still Blows My Mind
Disney World is seeing lower wait times, but this GOTG Cosmic Rewind queue really makes a point.
Collider
New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot Warns the Boogeyman Is Coming
It’s hard to believe that horror fans are just a little over a month away until the release of Halloween Ends. The marketing for the final film in the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga has slowly started its violent killing spree with all signs pointing to Ends being another brutal bloodbath for the series. Now, a new TV spot for the film gives us another tease of the latest Halloween night where “he came home”.
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Bonus Clip: Robyn Admits to Kicking Kody Out of the House During Fights
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, admits to sometimes kicking out her husband, Kody Brown, after blaming her sister wives for taking the easy way out.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom
After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
Celebs Visit Disney Theme Parks!
The love for Disney Parks is universal! Celebrities are just as obsessed with Disney World and Disneyland as anyone else — and these photos prove it. When Hollywood’s most famous wish upon a star, they just might end up at one of Mickey Mouse’s theme parks. However, some celebs have been making trips to Cinderella’s castle long before they were well known.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO, REVIEW: ‘Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire’ Show at Halloween Horror Nights 31
Halloween Horror Nights 31 features two shows, including “Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire”, a sequel to last year’s fan-favorite performance. The show is the same story as last year, following an unnamed protagonist as his nightmares come to life on Halloween Night. The dancers in this show are...
WDW News Today
New Disney Vacation Club Halloween Spirit Jersey From Walt Disney World
A new Disney Vacation Club Halloween Spirit Jersey is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Sandy Cove Gifts and Sundries at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. Disney Vacation Club Halloween Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The jersey is black on top and cloudy yellow-orange on the bottom.
Digital Trends
Barbarian and the rise of the Airbnb horror movie
I am someone who still likes Airbnb. I recently embarked on my first holiday in three years — a two-week European tour — and I booked Airbnbs for three out of four destinations. Unlike many people, who have no shortage of horror stories about their less-than-charming stays at questionable apartments with dubious hosts, I’ve had mostly positive experiences in my years of using Airbnb. And yet, I understand the trepidation that comes with the service. I’ll never forget one of my first Airbnb bookings was an apartment in Florence, Italy, where my sister and I constantly felt watched throughout the night. As if there was someone or, more disturbingly, something surveying us, lurking from the shadows, making us feel uncomfortable. Uninvited.
Inside the Weeknd's new haunted house at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights
Among the scares this year at Universal Studios' always terrifying Halloween Horror Nights is a brand new experience inspired by The Weeknd, who's known for his eerie, even creepy videos. John Murdy, the creative director and executive producer for Universal Studios Hollywood, said the musician, whose real name is Abel...
WDW News Today
New Figment Leggings Available at EPCOT
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Furthering all the love Figment received at D23 this past weekend, we spotted these Figment leggings over in ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Leggings – $39.99. The leggings are gray with a red band going across the...
