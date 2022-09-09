ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral

It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: 5 Best Broadcast Teams of All Time

"Monday Night Football" (MNF) will kick off this season with a blockbuster lineup of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. With 20 years at FOX, they are a known quantity and should be one of the best broadcast teams in the program's history. However, making this list will be a tall order. Here are the five best broadcasting teams in MNF history.
