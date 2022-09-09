Read full article on original website
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
NFL Legend Has Honest Response To Possibility Of Cowboys Signing Colin Kaepernick
The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks after he suffered an injury in the season opener in Week 1. Now, some are suggesting the NFC East franchise should consider signing Colin Kaepernick. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith told viewers during ESPN's edition...
Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update
The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
Las Vegas Raiders Fan Lays Out Multiple People, Including A Woman, In Wild Fan Brawl At SoFi Stadium
Yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders’ comeback attempt against the Los Angeles Chargers fell short, as they ultimately lost the game 24-19. There’s one thing for certain about Raiders fans, and it’s that they have one of the most passionate and blood thirsty fanbases in all of NFL football, regardless if the team is in Oakland or Las Vegas.
Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Leonard Fournette's Viral Chip Block Very Clear
Micah Parsons put on a show Sunday night, albeit in a 19-3 Cowboys loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the second-year edge rusher was the focal point of a viral video displaying a chip block by Leonard Fournette that landed Parsons on his butt during the game. Parsons has...
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Video Appears To Show The Moment Mike McCarthy Learned Of Dak Prescott's Injury
The 2022 season is off to a nightmarish start for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did they score just three points in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night; Dak Prescott suffered a pretty significant injury. Prescott will soon undergo surgery on his right thumb. He...
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
Veteran Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Will 'Likely' Miss Time With An Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the season on the right note in a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. Unfortunately, the NFC South franchise didn't walk away without a few bumps and bruises. Veteran Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered an injury during the game. The 26-year-old is...
Monday Night Football: 5 Best Broadcast Teams of All Time
"Monday Night Football" (MNF) will kick off this season with a blockbuster lineup of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. With 20 years at FOX, they are a known quantity and should be one of the best broadcast teams in the program's history. However, making this list will be a tall order. Here are the five best broadcasting teams in MNF history.
TJ Watt Sends Clear Message About Possibility Of Returning From Injury
On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers held a collective breath when star pass rusher T.J. Watt exited the team's season opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the NFL star wants to make one thing clear: he will be back. Initially, it was feared Watt suffered a torn pec that would require...
Nathaniel Hackett Has Honest Admission On His Bizarre Decision vs. Seahawks
The honeymoon era is over for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. The rookie head coach made a costly decision in his debut Monday night that wound up costing the Broncos the game vs. the Seahawks of Seattle. Hackett didn't let his new franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, go out and try to...
