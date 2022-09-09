Read full article on original website
BCLS Storytime Returns for Fall
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) invites parents and children (up to 5-years-old*) to return to all locations for BCLS Storytime starting the week of September 12th through the week of December 8th. Families will enjoy fascinating stories told by library staff with dancing, singing, and tons of fun!. *Additional ages...
Dunkin’ Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Charleston
September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dunkin’ is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer. Today, Dunkin’ announced it is inviting guests to “shine gold” from September 14-28 and support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. As part of the program, guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Charleston can make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and will receive a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.
CCPL Hosting Book Club Programs Tied to MOJA Arts Festival’s NEA Big Read Campaign
The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is hosting two special book club discussions as part of a partnership with the City of Charleston’s MOJA Arts Festival. The discussions will be centered around “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, which is the featured title for MOJA’s Big Read program, supported by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The Big Read will officially kick off with the start of the 2022 MOJA Arts Festival, which runs Sept. 29th to Oct. 9th, and will continue with community programs and special events through March 2023.
The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston’s Annual Holiday Pub Crawl Returns on November 25th
The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston is celebrating the season with the annual Holiday Pub Crawl. The event is a 2.5-hour walking tour that visits several historic pubs while learning the stories and legends of the city’s unique culture and holiday history. This year’s pub crawl series will run from November 25th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023.
Carolina Surf Film Festival Tickets are Now On Sale
Ticket sales are now live for the 7th Carolina Surf Film Festival at Mex 1’s West Ashley location on October 15th, 2022. The event includes the screening of multiple films and plenty of vendors to purchase products from. Tickets for the festival can be purchased online here for $10...
CofC Community Invited to Celebrate Grand Opening of Cougar Cutz Barber Shop
What started as a single haircut for a student of color nearly a decade ago has grown into a full-fledged barbershop on the College of Charleston campus. Cougar Cutz Barber Shop will celebrate its grand opening at 97-A Wentworth St. with food, giveaways and music by DJ SCrib from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, Sept. 15th, 2022.
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
Next Charleston Green Drinks Event to Focus on “Resilience & Flooding”
Charleston Green Drinks, an inclusive community for people passionate about the environment, will host their next event at 6pm on Tuesday, September 20th at Commonhouse Aleworks. This month’s theme is “Resilience & Flooding” and discusses will focus on flooding issues in the Lowcountry and some of the ways we can collectively be more resilient in the face of rising seas and climate change.
Documentary Highlighting U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Includes Charleston Local
Filmmakers today announced the debut of Honor’s Best: Journey of an Oyster Shucking Champion, a feature-length documentary following the journey of four-time U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen. The documentary also features a local oyster shucker, Isabella Macbeth (right), who is the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Champion and has taken home the winning title at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival for six straight years. Resident may also recognize her as the Master Oyster Shucker at NICO in Mount Pleasant.
Website Ranking: Charleston is the No. 5 Best City for Country Music Fans
To come up with the ranking, the website compared over 180 of the biggest cities based on eight key factors, such as the number of country music concerts, access to performance venues, and the affordability of concert tickets. They also gauged local interest in the genre based on Google search data, the number of country music stations, and even the existence of country music museums.
Ralph H. Johnson VA Hosts Stand Down for Homelessness Event
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is hosting a Stand Down Against Homelessness event from 8 am until 2 pm on September 16th, 2022, at the VA Community Resource & Referral Center located at 2424 City Hall Lane in North Charleston. The free event includes legal counseling, clothing vouchers, flu shots, health screenings, hygiene items, and HIV testing.
New Exhibit From Award-winning artist Alice Dobbin Coming to Lowcountry Artists Gallery
Award-winning artist Alice Dobbin’s newest oil paintings will be featured at the Lowcountry Artists Gallery for the month of October in an exhibit titled “A Passion for Nature.” An opening reception will be held at the gallery (148 East Bay Street) on Friday, October 7th, 2022 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Admission is free and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served and the artist will be in attendance.
Heavy’s Barburger Serving Up Burgers with a Unique Vibe
Newest Burger Joint at 1137 Morrison Drive Offers Up Sides of Fun. Skipping ahead to the food and beverage punch line. Less than a year after the location became vacant husband and wife John and Brenda Haire decided they wanted to carry on the tradition of serving food and drink that has mass appeal within a welcoming environment. Heavy’s Barburger checks all the right boxes including the top two, ie great tasting burgers at an affordable downtown Charleston price. Yummy!
Charleston County Public Works Hosting Interviews
Charleston County’s Public Works Department will host open interviews on September 23, 2022, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Public Service Building located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston. Perspective candidates will be able to interview and apply for jobs on site. Conditional offers may be made the same day. Assistance with the online application process will be available.
Whiskey After Dark Returns to Charleston on November 3rd
The Local Palate, in partnership with Breakthru Beverage, will once again welcome the world’s top whiskey ambassadors to Charleston for the seventh annual Whiskey After Dark celebration on Thursday, November 3rd. Attendees will be able to sample premium whiskeys, including bourbons and scotches, as well as seltzers and craft beer at the Cedar Room in downtown Charleston.
YWCA Greater Charleston Announces Incoming Board
As it celebrates its 115th anniversary, YWCA Greater Charleston is welcoming its incoming board of directors. Kendra Snipe of Nucor Corporation, Jennifer Dunlap of Baker Donelson, Janet Hart of Amazon, and Courtney Johnson of Prudential Financial will continue to serve as board chair, vice chair, secretary, and treasurer, respectively. Judge Tamara C. Curry of the Charleston County Probate Court, past board chair, will serve as chair of the nonprofit’s governance committee.
