New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
adelnews.com
De Soto Fun Days set to return Sept. 17
De Soto Fun Days will return on Saturday with a variety of free activities. “The one thing that I really want to point out is that everything is free, with the exception of food, including the bouncy houses and the face painting and the balloon artist," said Samantha Long with the Friends of the De Soto Betterment Committee. “The betterment committee raises money all year long so that we can do this for the families.”
adelnews.com
Van Meter to celebrate homecoming Sept. 18-23
Van Meter Community School District will celebrate homecoming Sept. 18-23. The week will kick off with the coronation ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the football field. The 2022 homecoming court includes: Emma Gilliland, Abby Matt, Mary Kelly, Ella Reimers, Clare Kelly, Raegan Wiedman, Ben Adams, Will Gordon, Ben Gilliland, Gus Rosener, Carter Durflinger and Ike Speltz.
