State retirees skeptical of new Medicare Advantage plan
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to delay the prior authorization requirement on state retirees’ new Medicare Advantage health insurance plan by four months. The announcement, made before a crowd of state retirees and pensioners, drew laughs and jeers from the crowd gathered at Goldey Beacom College in Pike Creek Valley. “How about delay it by 40 years,” one ... Read More
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered...
How Nebraska’s Student Debt Crisis Compares to Other States
The Biden Administration's recent announcement regarding student debt relief thrust the topic into the forefront of the news. Under the program, students awarded Pell Grants and who took out loans from the Department of Education will have $20,000 of debt canceled. Those without a Pell Grant will have $10,000 shaved off their outstanding balances.
Nebraska employees union to hold rally at start of contract negotiations
Nebraska's state employees union will hold a rally Tuesday evening to call on the state to raise wages ahead of contract negotiations. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE), which represents more than 8,000 state employees, is to begin contract negotiations with state officials for a new two-year labor contract this month.
17 Republican senators support ending secret leadership votes in Nebraska Legislature
Seventeen Republican members of the nonpartisan Legislature have signed onto a pledge to vote to end secret ballot selection of the Legislature's leadership positions by state senators in 2023. One of them, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, is positioned to be elected attorney general in November, and...
Unprecedented primary intrigue in Delaware as convicted auditor faces newcomer
Delaware primary elections in years without a presidential race are generally ho-hum affairs. The races usually feature incumbent state House or Senate members fending off newcomers seeking office, with little chance of an upset. One notable exception was 2010, when conservative Republican Christine O’Donnell stunned the state political establishment by...
Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more
The state's trade association for hospitals is sounding the alarm over a reimbursement cut for telehealth services by Nebraska's largest health insurer. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska's decision to cut reimbursement for telehealth visits by 50% as of July 1 is a huge concern that could drastically reduce the use of virtual care in the state if other insurers follow suit.
Nebraska COVID cases see sharpest drop since April
COVID-19 cases fell sharply in Nebraska last week, hitting their lowest recorded levels in months. The state added 2,121 new cases last week, down 28% from 2,936 the previous week, according to state data reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By percentage, that drop was the...
$3.8 million awarded to 9 Delaware school districts
Nine Delaware school districts have been awarded millions from the Department of Education to buy instruction materials for 99 schools with more than 60,720 students statewide. Districts and charter schools apply for the competitive grants, and not all applications were accepted. “Since 2016 we have seen how our districts and charters have used these grants to build their teams’ capacity ... Read More
Delaware Sportsman's Association files amended complaint against gun control laws
The Delaware Sportsman’s Association expands its US District Court challenge to new state bans on the sale of assault weapons and possession of high-capacity magazines. The Delaware Sportsman's Association filed its complaint shortly after Gov. John Carney signed the measures into law in June, arguing they violate the US Constitution's Second Amendment and the Delaware constitution’s guarantee of a right to own and carry firearms.
17 state senators pledge to end secret ballot for legislative committees, Herbster PAC says
OMAHA — Seventeen of Nebraska’s state senators have signed the first pledge pushed by Charles Herbster’s new political action committee: to scrap the Legislature’s unique system of electing committee chairs by secret ballot. Republicans have sought that change for the nonpartisan body. Historically, shielding votes for...
Voters head to the polls for Delaware's Primary Election
While Delaware now offers early voting and vote-by-mail, a majority of Delawareans are voting in-person for today’s Primary election. Jim Tieman from Dover was one among those casting a ballot at Reily Brown Elementary School in Dover. “I just feel that that was the right thing to do," he...
Payday lenders disappeared from Nebraska after interest rate capped at 36%
Nebraska’s payday lenders have all shut down in the two years since voters capped the interest rate they could charge. The last handful gave up their delayed-deposit services business licenses in December, according to records kept by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. Just six months earlier, there...
Don Walton: Nebraska Legislature rules change could impact its nonpartisan nature
Nebraska's nonpartisan, one-house Legislature is a gift from George Norris and Nebraska voters who approved the unique legislative system in 1934. Yes, political parties do engage in recruiting and supporting legislative candidates based on partisan affiliation and how they are likely to vote on issues, but once senators are elected in Nebraska they are free from party or partisan control unlike members of Congress, who are organized, led and separated along party lines.
Delaware 2022 primary election results
Editor’s note: Most votes have been counted. This report will be updated Wednesday morning with final results. Bold = projected winner. Data as of September 13, 2022 at 10:43 p.m. Just 12.27% of Delaware’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s primary election. State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness, who in July was convicted of three misdemeanor corruption charges, later reduced to two by ... Read More
Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems
Delaware’s primary election day seemed off to a slow start Tuesday, but with only a few problems reported. An early morning storm knocked power out to 1,500 people in Rehoboth Beach, including voting machines there, and machines that wouldn’t work in Selbyville prompted poll officials to call for help. By 8:30, one machine was back online in Rehoboth Beach. Election ... Read More
EPA adds one Delaware site to Superfund list while proposing another site
A site in Georgetown is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List while a second site in New Castle could join it. The Georgetown North Groundwater site is a groundwater plume, an area polluted with PCE and its breakdown products. PCE is a chemical used in commercial and industrial operations like dry cleaning.
Bras for a Cause returns, save the tatas
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – One organization in Delaware has a mission of bringing education, fun, and fellowship to breast cancer survivors and their families. The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition has been helping women navigate the devastating disease for years. Specifically, the Education and Survivorship program pairs women who have fought the disease with the community to get screened, take them to and from appointments for mammograms, and provide support, among other resources.
What to know before Tuesday’s primary election
Just one statewide incumbent and eight sitting members of the Delaware General Assembly will have a primary opponent when the polls open Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Incumbent Auditor of Accounts Kathy McGuiness will face off against attorney and accountant Lydia York. Eight incumbent members of the General Assembly have primary opponents, including Sen. ... Read More
[MD only] APGFCU $100/$200 Checking Bonus
Update 9/10/22: There is a $200 bonus for teachers and school staff. Availability: You must live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Harford or Cecil County or certain areas in Middle River, Maryland. Direct deposit required: Yes, monthly direct deposits totaling at least $200. Additional requirements: Online banking &...
