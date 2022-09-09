Read full article on original website
CCPL Hosting Book Club Programs Tied to MOJA Arts Festival’s NEA Big Read Campaign
The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is hosting two special book club discussions as part of a partnership with the City of Charleston’s MOJA Arts Festival. The discussions will be centered around “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, which is the featured title for MOJA’s Big Read program, supported by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The Big Read will officially kick off with the start of the 2022 MOJA Arts Festival, which runs Sept. 29th to Oct. 9th, and will continue with community programs and special events through March 2023.
Special Screening of “Gratitude Revealed” to Be Held on September 21st at the Terrace Theater
Louie Schwartzenberg, director of the acclaimed documentary, Fantastic Fungi. The special screening is being held on World Gratitude Day, September 21st, at 7 pm. There will also be a short audience discussion after the film. Tickets are available on the Charleston Inside Out website. Film synopsis:. An epic journey forty...
Documentary Highlighting U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Includes Charleston Local
Filmmakers today announced the debut of Honor’s Best: Journey of an Oyster Shucking Champion, a feature-length documentary following the journey of four-time U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen. The documentary also features a local oyster shucker, Isabella Macbeth (right), who is the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Champion and has taken home the winning title at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival for six straight years. Resident may also recognize her as the Master Oyster Shucker at NICO in Mount Pleasant.
CofC Community Invited to Celebrate Grand Opening of Cougar Cutz Barber Shop
What started as a single haircut for a student of color nearly a decade ago has grown into a full-fledged barbershop on the College of Charleston campus. Cougar Cutz Barber Shop will celebrate its grand opening at 97-A Wentworth St. with food, giveaways and music by DJ SCrib from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, Sept. 15th, 2022.
Over $200k Raised to Support Charleston Area Alzheimer’s and Dementia Programs
More than $200,000 was recently raised to support The ARK of SC in its work in providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Funds from two events, the 23rd Annual McElveen Race For The ARK and the 12th Annual Dancing With The ARK’s Stars, help to support programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville.
Website Ranking: Charleston is the No. 5 Best City for Country Music Fans
To come up with the ranking, the website compared over 180 of the biggest cities based on eight key factors, such as the number of country music concerts, access to performance venues, and the affordability of concert tickets. They also gauged local interest in the genre based on Google search data, the number of country music stations, and even the existence of country music museums.
New Exhibit From Award-winning artist Alice Dobbin Coming to Lowcountry Artists Gallery
Award-winning artist Alice Dobbin’s newest oil paintings will be featured at the Lowcountry Artists Gallery for the month of October in an exhibit titled “A Passion for Nature.” An opening reception will be held at the gallery (148 East Bay Street) on Friday, October 7th, 2022 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Admission is free and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served and the artist will be in attendance.
2022 Charleston Literary Festival Tickets are Now on Sale
Tickets are now on sale to the public for this year’s Charleston Literary Festival (CLF) featuring a highly-anticipated list of some of the world’s most celebrated thinkers and writers who will be coming to Charleston this fall. Charleston Literary Festival, running November 4-13 in Charleston, is a beloved...
Holiday Market Scheduled for November 12th on Daniel Island
A Holiday Market will be held on November 12th, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Daniel Island Recreation Center (160 Fairbanks Drive). The event will include artists, designers, and boutique merchants from the Charleston area. Some of the merchandise will include luxury home decor, fine jewelry, handmade...
Chamber Music Charleston Launches New Season with Performances at Sottile Theatre
Chamber Music Charleston celebrates the start of the 2022-2023 season with the launch of the Classical Kids Concert Series and the continuation of the acclaimed Ovation Concert Series at Sottile Theatre. On Saturday, September 17th, families will be treated to a 45-minute program introducing younger audiences to the instruments of...
Incluza-Palooza Presents “You’re the Only One I’ve Told: The Voices of Abortion”
This is a campus-community collaboration, co-sponsored by the College of Charleston’s Women’s and Gender Studies Program and Department of Theatre and Dance. The performances will be held at the College of Charleston’s Education Center (25 St. Phillips Street, Auditorium Room #118) starting at 7 pm and 8:30 pm.
Charleston Hope Seeking to Raise $100,000 for New Mental Health Programs in Charleston’s Title 1 Schools
On Saturday, September 17th, local nonprofit Charleston Hope will host their “Match Hope” fundraising event from 6 pm to 8:30 pm at Ripple in The Cigar Factory. The event will benefit Charleston Hope’s new mental health initiative that it is designed to increase mental health access in Title 1 schools for students growing up in poverty with multiple adverse childhood experiences.
Tasting Notes Series to Feature Chamber Music, Food, and Wine
On Tuesday, October 25th, a new event series featuring food, wine, and chamber music will make its debut at Founder’s Hall in Charlestowne Landing. The event, called Tasting Notes, provides the audience with a. live show and a three course meal paired with multiple wines. The live show is...
YWCA Greater Charleston Announces Incoming Board
As it celebrates its 115th anniversary, YWCA Greater Charleston is welcoming its incoming board of directors. Kendra Snipe of Nucor Corporation, Jennifer Dunlap of Baker Donelson, Janet Hart of Amazon, and Courtney Johnson of Prudential Financial will continue to serve as board chair, vice chair, secretary, and treasurer, respectively. Judge Tamara C. Curry of the Charleston County Probate Court, past board chair, will serve as chair of the nonprofit’s governance committee.
Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson to Star in Movie Filming in Charleston, Production Currently Seeking Extras
Academy Award nominees Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson and rising actress Nico Parker (Dumbo), are set to star in Suncoast, a movie set to be filmed in the Charleston area from September 21st through November 1st. Local casting will be handled by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, which is currently looking for people interested in being hired as paid extras.
Registration For BLCS’s Continuing Law Talk Series Now Open
Law Talk Series is an attorney-led discussion providing free legal education by a volunteer attorney with Q&A following the talk. Customers may visit https://berkeleylibrarysc.libcal.com/event/9016962 to register for this session. “I can’t think of any area of the law where three simple documents can help you and your family avoid 90%...
Chili 5K Trail Run and Walk set for November 5th at Laurel Hill County Park
Beginning at 9 am, runners and walkers will navigate the scenic off-road trails of the Mount Pleasant park. Laurel Hill County Park offers a variety of landscapes throughout its 745 acres, including miles of unpaved trails that traverse a moss-draped oak allee, large open meadows, a small lake, and gorgeous scenery.
South Carolina Legal Pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour Joins Saxton & Stump
Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
Booth’s Brace Powers Charleston’s Comeback Victory Over Tampa Bay
The Charleston Battery emphatically defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 at home on Saturday in front of a packed Patriots Point crowd for Military Appreciation Night. After the visitors took the lead in the 3rd minute, Andrew Booth scored twice to power Charleston past Tampa Bay, sealing the comeback victory. The win was the Battery’s first over the Rowdies since 2020 and they remain undefeated against Tampa Bay in 2022.
Jones Leaves Yard in 10th Inning to Give RiverDogs Fifth Straight Win
Columbia, SC- Brock Jones broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning and Roel Garcia stranded the tying run on third base in the bottom half as the Charleston RiverDogs won their fifth straight against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Saturday. One game remains in the regular season.
