Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers
The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jay Glazer reveals Mike Tomlin's plan for Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett
On The Inside Scoop with Jay Glazer, the analyst revealed Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s master plan for the quarterback room. Glazer shared that Tomlin plans to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky not just on the first Sunday but all season long while he keeps first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett sitting on the bench.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
Steelers vs Patriots: 3 early causes for concern
Week One of the NFL season was an exciting one, espcially for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh pulled off a huge overtime upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals and currently sit at 1-0. This week the team has its home opener against the hated New England Patriots. There’s a lot going on with this team already so let’s talk about some early causes for concern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Five Thoughts: Steelers Defense Set for Dominant Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a safety worth every penny and a new linebacker star on the horizon.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bengals Timeline of Madness
The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday in a game that was as crazy as a soup sandwich. If you missed it, the Steelers sneaked away with a Chris Boswell 53 yard game winning field goal as time expired in Overtime. This game was chaotic even prior...
