ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers

The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Patriots: 3 early causes for concern

Week One of the NFL season was an exciting one, espcially for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh pulled off a huge overtime upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals and currently sit at 1-0. This week the team has its home opener against the hated New England Patriots. There’s a lot going on with this team already so let’s talk about some early causes for concern.
Yardbarker

Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Yardbarker

Steelers Bengals Timeline of Madness

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday in a game that was as crazy as a soup sandwich. If you missed it, the Steelers sneaked away with a Chris Boswell 53 yard game winning field goal as time expired in Overtime. This game was chaotic even prior...
