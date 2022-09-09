ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa

Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.

In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
REAL ESTATE
B102.7

These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America

Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Which South Dakota Attraction Is ‘Criminally Underrated’?

We are quite accustomed to South Dakota being overlooked when it comes to being a tourist attraction. It seems at times that if it wasn't for Mount Rushmore and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that we wouldn't get any love at all from anyone outside the state. But that's not the...
TRAVEL
B102.7

What’s The Top Crop in South Dakota vs Minnesota, Iowa?

From farm-to-table, each state in the U.S. is known for providing many ag products and commodities. Get out of your concrete lifestyle and take a drive out of the city and look in any direction. Yes, this is where much of your dinner comes from. That milk and yogurt you...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Iowa Has Some of the Cheapest Car Repair Bills in America

Maine - $349.25. South Dakota and Minnesota landed just outside the top ten cheapest states for car repairs in the country. The Mount Rushmore State was 12th overall despite the 41st highest labor costs in America ($147.27). The state improved by seven spots in this year's survey. That's offset by...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa College#Loras College#Wartburg College#University Of Dubuque#K12#Top Party Schools Ranked#Niche#Grand View University#Buena Vista University#Drake University#Iowa State University#Ames#University Of Iowa
B102.7

6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food

The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair. For one local family, it was a day to take in all the...
HARTFORD, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
B102.7

South Dakota Fall & Winter Grilling For Idiots

Look at the calendar. Where did the summer go? Sad, because some may have used the grill for the last time outside this season. For others, including myself, the grilling season never ends. We always have an extra propane tank on-hand ready for a steak, salmon, or chicken. You have...
FOOD & DRINKS
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy