Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To Georgia
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over Weekend
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local Jamborees
LSUS Men's Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIA
Checkout the Cleanup Efforts in Bossier City
Lots of folks showed up over the weekend for the Keep Bossier Beautiful work day. Dozens showed up to hit the streets to clean up several neighborhoods across Bossier City. Bossier City Councilmen Vince Maggio and Chris Smith helped get volunteers out to help. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also stepped up to help with the cleanup effort. Bossier Parish School Board members Adam Bass and Dennis Bamburg helped plan the big day.
Shreveport YMCA Honors 9/11 Firefighters & First Responders
It's hard for those of us who experienced the horrifying news of 9/11 to imagine that that was 21 years ago. There is a generation now that is legal to buy a beer that wasn't even born yet when the attacks on our country were perpetrated 21 years ago. 21 years ago... I was too young to remember details about the Kennedy assasination, but people reference that day as one they remember exactly where they were when they heard the news. For me, the first day like that was when Elvis died. Not that I was particularly a huge Elvis fan, but he was an icon my whole life.
Health Care Fight Now Moves to Shreveport Council
A raucous and volatile meeting on health care for Shreveport employees and retirees ended with the Health Care Trust Fund Board voting 5-3 to support a 3-tiered network of care. This proposal puts the Willis Knighton System and its doctors into a tier 2 plan. Ochsners LSU Health and Christus...
Caddo Substitute Teacher Accused of Offering Cash to Bullies
A substitute teacher at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian has been arrested. 24-year-old Aadrina Smith is accused of encouraging students to bully and attack another student. Caddo Deputies say Smith allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate. Deputies also uncovered video...
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile
Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
In Sobering Poll, Over Half of New Orleans Voters Say Cantrell Must Go
If the bookmakers in Las Vegas were in the habit of taking bets on political issues, you can bet they would be paying attention to this recent New Orleans poll and wouldn't bet against the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. In an article from the Louisiana Radio Network, we...
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
Shreveport Police Obtain Warrants for Murder Suspect
On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
Shreveport Police Investigating Lake Street Homicide
On September 6th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of Lake Street on reports of a dead man located in a parking garage. Responding officers located a deceased victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroners...
Will Shreveport See Any More Snow In 2022?
Snow and Shreveport don't mix well. Over the last 5 years, the city has witnessed the absolute havoc snowfall can bring to the community. Just small amounts can bring the city to its knees quickly. However, the city does look pretty amazing with snow on the ground. There are a...
You Can Adopt this Sweet and ‘Sassie’ Girl, Shreveport
Sassie is a gorgeous girl and she's available for adoption now! In fact, you can meet her today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and already spayed. Sassie's adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City
Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
$20 Million Car Collection in Marshall, Texas Up For Grabs
Did You Know There Is An Epic $20 Million Car Collection in Marshall, Texas?. I didn't either, up until now. RM Sotheby’s the famous car auction company announced they're making the trek in from Blenheim, Ontario to Marshall, Texas. What Is RM Sotheby's?. They are in the collector car...
Bossier Police Need Help Identifying Check Thief
The Bossier City Police Department's Financial Crimes Task Force is on the look out for a man accused of check theft. The task force is hoping you can help identify the individual in these photos so that he can answer charges of theft. We have to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
Join Shreveport’s Krewe of Centaur for their Annual Golf Tourney
Shreveport's Krewe of Centaur promises that its annual golf tournament will be 'un-fore-gettable' in every way! Get your team signed up today for a 'tee-rific' time with Centaur on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Northwood Hills Golf Club. I don't know about you, but a lot of folks are ready...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cedar Grove
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead. This call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. from the 800 block of Wyngate Boulevard, which is located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests 4 Teen Burglars
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on Wednesday that his deputies have arrested 4 teenagers, ages 13, 15, and 19, after they burglarized at least 7 cars. Caddo patrol deputies responded to a call just after 3AM at the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported cash and prescription drugs had been stolen from various parked cars. After a search of the area, deputies caught a 13 year old boy as he ran from the area. Deputies then arrested 3 other suspects on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport.
