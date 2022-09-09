ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says the FBI seized his phone at fast food restaurant

Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist, said on Tuesday that the FBI had seized his cell phone. Mr Lindell, the Minnesota-born CEO of My Pillow and a staunch supporter of the former president who rose to national prominence for his long-running attempts to help overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, said that his cell phone was seized in Minnesota. Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him today at a Hardees in Minnesota:"Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the...
The Associated Press

Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remained a tight race early Wednesday between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election, now just eight weeks away. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest is Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who some in the party believe is too far to the right for some swing voters in the...
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Accounts of torture emerge as Russia retreats from key region

As Ukraine sets its sights on freeing all its territory occupied by the invading forces, accounts of Russian torture have emerged in the liberated areas.A resident of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region called Artem recounted being held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution. The region was liberated on 8 September after almost six months of occupation. Artem told BBC that he could hear screams of terror from other cells.He told the outlet that the occupiers turned off the building’s noisy ventilation system “so everyone could hear how people scream when they are shocked with electricity”."They made me hold...
