ConsenSys CEO Says Ethereum Merge Is Third-Biggest Event in Crypto
Joseph Lubin believes that the Ethereum Merge will enormously impact the crypto industry. With the long-awaited Ethereum Merge expected to go live in less than 24 hours, Joseph Lubin, CEO of the blockchain software technology company ConsenSys, has shared his thoughts on it, noting that the transition is the third-most significant event in the crypto industry.
Inery Acquires Investment From Metavest at $128M Valuation
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 14th September 2022]. Inery a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment from web3-focused blockchain VC firm Metavest in the first week of September at the valuation of $128m. Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to...
JPMorgan Hires a Crypto, Metaverse Specialist to Increase Industry Presence
The main duty of JPMorgan’s new employee will be to focus on emerging tech such as the Metaverse. The American banking giant – JPMorgan Chase – is looking for a Vice President (VP), Payments Business Development Manager, to join its Technology, Media, and Telecom West Coast Payments Team to be part of the Web 3, Crypto, Fintech, & Metaverse division.
Ethereum Can’t Compare to Bitcoin as Money: Tether CTO
Paulo Ardoino says Ethereum presents no match for Bitcoin’s “solid narrative” around money – even after the Merge. Paulo Ardoino – Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Bitfinex and Tether – recently commented on Ether’s usefulness as money, post-merge. The CTO believes the cryptocurrency...
Coygo Hackathon Offers Crypto Prizes for Trading Bot Creators
[PRESS RELEASE – San Diego, United States / California, 13th September 2022]. Coygo Forge, a powerful platform and framework for coding custom crypto trading bots using JavaScript, is hosting an incentivized hackathon. Teams or individuals that successfully submit their own trading bot during the event could win $100 of ETH or BTC. Participants are welcome to enter multiple submissions and could win more than once.
Bitcoin Energy Concerns Are Lobbyist Propaganda, Says Michael Saylor
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-loving chairman said that concerns over Bitcoin’s energy consumption are nothing but a talking point from the Proof of Stake (POS) crypto lobby. MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has published a letter clearing his thoughts on Bitcoin mining and its impact on the environment and energy systems.
SWIFT’s New Blockchain Pilot Project Aims to Drive Efficiency Around Corporate Events
The secure financial messaging system has similar pilot projects in asset tokenization and CBDC interoperability. Leading secure financial messaging system SWIFT is testing out blockchain in a pilot project with fintech company Symbiont Inc. Previously, SWIFT explored ways how to enter the central bank digital currency space. SWIFT’s Blockchain Experiment...
Major Bitcoin and Ethereum Volatility as US Inflation (CPI) Clocks in at 8.3%
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its report on the August CPI, and inflation clocked in at 8.3% – a MoM increase of 0.1%. The Consumer Price Index numbers for August are in, and, as always, this caused major volatility within the cryptocurrency markets. At the time of this...
Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder
Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
Lido Finance (LDO) Dumps 40% Monthly, Rebound Fails Ahead of Ethereum Merge
LDO faces the prospect of a “sell the news” event following the big “Merge” day. After posting heavy gains last month, bears took over the price of Lido Finance (LDO), posting double-digit losses. Ahead of Ethereum’s biggest upgrade ever, the leading staker’s native token was in...
Solana Skyrockets 9% to $40 as Bitcoin Maintains $22K (Market Watch)
Solana is today’s best performer, while bitcoin charted another local peak north of $22,600. Bitcoin continued to register minor gains in the past 24 hours and charted yet another multi-week high above $22,500. Solana has emerged as the top performer from the larger-cap altcoins, with a notable 9% increase...
$185 Million in Liquidations as Bitcoin Falls Under $20K
Bitcoin is once again back below $20,000 after briefly surging above the price level last week. The primary cryptocurrency traded at roughly $20,200 at 17:30 UST on Wednesday, before quickly declining to about $19,600 an hour later. It trades for $19,957 at the time of writing, unable to break back above $20k.
