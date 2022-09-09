ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

ConsenSys CEO Says Ethereum Merge Is Third-Biggest Event in Crypto

Joseph Lubin believes that the Ethereum Merge will enormously impact the crypto industry. With the long-awaited Ethereum Merge expected to go live in less than 24 hours, Joseph Lubin, CEO of the blockchain software technology company ConsenSys, has shared his thoughts on it, noting that the transition is the third-most significant event in the crypto industry.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Inery Acquires Investment From Metavest at $128M Valuation

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 14th September 2022]. Inery a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment from web3-focused blockchain VC firm Metavest in the first week of September at the valuation of $128m. Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Hires a Crypto, Metaverse Specialist to Increase Industry Presence

The main duty of JPMorgan’s new employee will be to focus on emerging tech such as the Metaverse. The American banking giant – JPMorgan Chase – is looking for a Vice President (VP), Payments Business Development Manager, to join its Technology, Media, and Telecom West Coast Payments Team to be part of the Web 3, Crypto, Fintech, & Metaverse division.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygon Aims#Opensea
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Can’t Compare to Bitcoin as Money: Tether CTO

Paulo Ardoino says Ethereum presents no match for Bitcoin’s “solid narrative” around money – even after the Merge. Paulo Ardoino – Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Bitfinex and Tether – recently commented on Ether’s usefulness as money, post-merge. The CTO believes the cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Coygo Hackathon Offers Crypto Prizes for Trading Bot Creators

[PRESS RELEASE – San Diego, United States / California, 13th September 2022]. Coygo Forge, a powerful platform and framework for coding custom crypto trading bots using JavaScript, is hosting an incentivized hackathon. Teams or individuals that successfully submit their own trading bot during the event could win $100 of ETH or BTC. Participants are welcome to enter multiple submissions and could win more than once.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Energy Concerns Are Lobbyist Propaganda, Says Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-loving chairman said that concerns over Bitcoin’s energy consumption are nothing but a talking point from the Proof of Stake (POS) crypto lobby. MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has published a letter clearing his thoughts on Bitcoin mining and its impact on the environment and energy systems.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cryptopotato.com

SWIFT’s New Blockchain Pilot Project Aims to Drive Efficiency Around Corporate Events

The secure financial messaging system has similar pilot projects in asset tokenization and CBDC interoperability. Leading secure financial messaging system SWIFT is testing out blockchain in a pilot project with fintech company Symbiont Inc. Previously, SWIFT explored ways how to enter the central bank digital currency space. SWIFT’s Blockchain Experiment...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder

Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Lido Finance (LDO) Dumps 40% Monthly, Rebound Fails Ahead of Ethereum Merge

LDO faces the prospect of a “sell the news” event following the big “Merge” day. After posting heavy gains last month, bears took over the price of Lido Finance (LDO), posting double-digit losses. Ahead of Ethereum’s biggest upgrade ever, the leading staker’s native token was in...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Solana Skyrockets 9% to $40 as Bitcoin Maintains $22K (Market Watch)

Solana is today’s best performer, while bitcoin charted another local peak north of $22,600. Bitcoin continued to register minor gains in the past 24 hours and charted yet another multi-week high above $22,500. Solana has emerged as the top performer from the larger-cap altcoins, with a notable 9% increase...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

$185 Million in Liquidations as Bitcoin Falls Under $20K

Bitcoin is once again back below $20,000 after briefly surging above the price level last week. The primary cryptocurrency traded at roughly $20,200 at 17:30 UST on Wednesday, before quickly declining to about $19,600 an hour later. It trades for $19,957 at the time of writing, unable to break back above $20k.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy