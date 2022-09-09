Read full article on original website
Why Roger Daltrey Must Retire ‘Even If It’s After This Tour’
Roger Daltrey said the distinctive requirements of singing the Who's songs meant he would have no choice but to retire at some point, and he was ready for it to happen at any time, even though he still loves touring. In a new interview with Forbes, he accepted that “retirement...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Rock and Roll Connections
It would have been highly unlikely to find the famously prim Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96, at a rock concert. Still, the royal matriarch could often be seen shaking hands with musical legends over the course of her seven decade reign. One of the...
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Brian Johnson Joked About Album With Justin Hawkins After Duet
The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins said Brian Johnson joked about the pair making an album together following their duet at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert this past weekend. In a recent episode of the Justin Hawkins Rides Again vlog, he offered more insight into the moment when he ran onstage...
Elton John’s Final US Show to Be Streamed Live
Disney+ announced that Elton John’s final U.S. concert will be streamed live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. With his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour scheduled to end in Stockholm in July 2023, the broadcast will appear alongside a documentary titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend – for which DIsney paid around $30 million.
After Elizabeth II: Who Is in the Royal Line of Succession?
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The passing of the Queen is a historic event that will surely reverberate and resonate well beyond the shores of Great Britain and the Commonwealth. Her reign of 70 years was the longest in British history, and her constant presence gave generations of Britons, as well as millions of people around the world, a sense of stability, continuity, and reassurance in times of both peace and turbulence.
Ozzy Osbourne Releases Full NFL Halftime Show Performance Video
Ozzy Osbourne has released a video of his full performance from last week's halftime show during the Los Angeles Rams' season opener at SoFi Stadium. You can watch the footage below. Flanked by guitarists Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt, bassist Chris Cheney (of Jane's Addiction) and drummer Tommy Clufetos, the...
Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show
A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the show to do just that.
Stone Temple Pilots Albums Ranked
"I'm not saying we're better than everybody else," Scott Weiland told RIP magazine in 1994, "but we're a completely different entity than anyone else." It may sound like a bit of chest-puffing self-promotion — what band doesn't want to think they're unique? But Stone Temple Pilots needed this sort of instinct to survive. Starting with their multiplatinum 1992 debut, Core, they were swiftly written off as grunge copycats by critics who failed to notice the nuance and sophistication of their songwriting. Granted, that album's murky riffs and overtly macho posture weren't doing them any favors. But Weiland's confidence was justified.
Aerosmith and Extreme Rock Fenway Park: Photo Gallery
Aerosmith brought their ongoing 50th anniversary celebration to Fenway Park in their hometown of Boston last night (Sept. 8). The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field. The show came four days after Aerosmith returned to the stage for the first time following a two and a half year pandemic-related hiatus.
Listen to Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s New Song ‘Funky Feng Shui’
Sammy Hagar and the Circle have released a video for their new song "Funky Feng Shui," which appears on their upcoming album, Crazy Times. The 10-track LP arrives on Sept. 30 and follows the band's 2021 sophomore effort, Lockdown 2020. Hagar included a version of "Funky Fen Shui" on Lockdown 2020, in which he and his bandmates recorded their parts remotely.
Ozzy Osbourne Feared No One Would Know Him at Hometown Show
Ozzy Osbourne worried that no one would know who he was when he guested at the Commonwealth Games finale in his hometown of Birmingham last month. His onstage reunion with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi was a triumphant moment in the singer’s battle back from severe health issues. He’s determined to become fit enough to complete his farewell tour and just released his latest album, Patient Number 9.
When Robert Trujillo Accidentally Cut Ozzy Osbourne’s Stage Power
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo recalled the 1991 moment he accidentally cut the stage power while Ozzy Osbourne was performing. The incident took place long before he joined Osbourne’s band and later became a member of Metallica. He was touring in support of the debut album by Infectious Grooves, his Suicidal Tendencies side project with Mike Muir.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Long, Hard Road to ‘Patient Number 9′
Ozzy Osbourne has recorded two solo albums in the past three years, including Patient Number 9, which is out now. But he’s faced a long series of health challenges every step of the way. The chronic pain got so bad earlier this year that Osbourne admitted that he hoped...
How Joe Walsh and the James Gang Reunited: Exclusive Interview
One of the more surprising recent classic-rock reunions finds Joe Walsh, drummer Jimmy Fox and bassist Dale Peters playing their first shows together in 16 years as the James Gang. In part, the concerts were inspired by the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was a lifelong fan...
Did You Know? A Speeding Ticket in Upstate NY Inspired Iconic Rock Song!
A rock legend recently explained how he was inspired to write one of the biggest 80's rock songs after he was caught speeding in Upstate NY while on his way from Albany Airport to Lake Placid for a show. Thinking that the speed limit back in the 1980s was 65...
How’d This New York State Trio Become TV’s Hot New House Band?
One of the coolest things you can have in live TV is a house band, and some huge names in music have always been ready to sign up for the gig. Questlove and The Roots back up Jimmy Fallon, Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band were legendary on Letterman, Max Weinberg from the E-Street Band teamed up with Conan O'Brien.
