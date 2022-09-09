A new study has revealed the most popular dog breed in every U.S. state, with one particular type of pet pooch leading the way by some considerable distance. Everyone has their reasons for preferring a certain type of dog: some seek a canine that's child friendly, others prioritize a pet pooch who loves walking and the outdoors, and a few even go for a four-legged friend who is happy to sit inside a handbag.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO