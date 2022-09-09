Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Pitch to save Fair Grounds Field goes misses at city council
SHREVEPORT, La. -- People are still going to bat for Fair Grounds Field, despite city leaders saying it's too late and the game's over. Major demolition has yet to start. But Mayor Adrian Perkins has said the city has a signed contract with a company to tear down the abandoned former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team.
KSLA
Documents detailing alleged harassment between mayoral candidate & victim released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman filed a protective order in Caddo Parish against one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates, Melvin Slack Jr. Now documents showing more details have been released. The restraining order was granted by a judge Aug. 22. Despite Slack’s original position denying contacting the victim, who...
National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 16th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
A Sign in Shreveport a Long Time Coming
It's been a long time coming... and now, it almost looks surreal. For years, many people have protested in front of this building... always trying to make sure they stayed on the public sidewalk so they wouldn't be breaking the law. For years, many people have witnessed in front of this building... hoping to reach maybe just one young woman for whom they could make a difference... hoping they could help her choose life. For years, many people have prayed in front of this building... prayed for the young mothers and their decisions.... prayed for the babies that would never know life outside their mother's womb... For years, many people prayed in front of this building... prayed for this day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
KTBS
Prator: Substitute PE teacher arrested for encouraging bullying
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. According to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division, the incident happened at North Caddo Elementary Middle School...
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport Dollar Stores Want in on the Alcohol Action
Things could be changing in a big way on alcohol sales in Shreveport. Last month, the City Council voted to do away with the separate entrance requirement for alcohol sales at retail stores. Now applications are beginning to come in from retailers who want to add alcohol to store shelves.
KTAL
Crews responding to fire at Shreveport country club
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are working quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bossier Leaders Talk About Increasing Garbage Fee
The Bossier City Council is looking for ways to tighten the belt for the 2023 budget. During a budget hearing on Tuesday, council members asked department heads about ways they could trim spending in light of inflation and higher costs for just about everything from fuel to basic supplies. Each...
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile
Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Sobering Poll, Over Half of New Orleans Voters Say Cantrell Must Go
If the bookmakers in Las Vegas were in the habit of taking bets on political issues, you can bet they would be paying attention to this recent New Orleans poll and wouldn't bet against the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. In an article from the Louisiana Radio Network, we...
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
westcentralsbest.com
Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
Shreveport Police Union Blasts Propose Change to Health Plan
A meeting is set for tomorrow to hash out the health care coverage for Shreveport City employees and retirees. It will be held at 3pm at Riverview Hall. But the Mayor and the Health Care Trust Fund Board are getting another loud message about the proposed changes from the Shreveport Police Officers Association. President of the SPOA Michael Carter writes:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Watkins' double murder trial nears end
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Closing arguments will take place Wednesday morning in the double first-degree murder trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins. The state rested its case Tuesday afternoon. The trial started Aug. 29 in Caddo District Judge John Mosely's courtroom. Watkins, 37, of Shreveport, is charged with the November 2018 robbery...
Man arrested for unlawful carrying of firearm after East Texas pursuit
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old man from Louisiana was arrested in East Texas Monday night for multiple charges after a pursuit, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop, when the driver of the car, who was identified as Willie Johnson, “decided he did not want […]
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
This Halloween Superstore Is Now Open In Bossier City
Bossier City has a new Halloween superstore open, which means they have at least two before Labor Day. That's great news for those looking to celebrate spooky season now. Halloween City is now open on Meadow Creek Drive in Bossier City, between Bed Bath & Beyond and Belk...its the shopping center off Airline Drive in front of Sam's Club. They are positioned right next to Bed Bath & Beyond.
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1