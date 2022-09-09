Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors
Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
boreal.org
Minnesota pheasant numbers increase after favorable spring weather
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 12, 2022. Pheasant numbers in Minnesota increased 18% from 2021, and exceeded the 10-year average by similar amount, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ annual roadside pheasant survey. When the pheasant hunting season opens on Saturday, Oct. 15,...
boreal.org
Grand tour of the North Shore’s newest campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park
The campsites on Minnesota’s North Shore are in high demand. Needless to say, everyone who’s ever camped on the North Shore was excited about a new campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park. We couldn’t wait to see photos and hear reports about this potential new home away from home.
boreal.org
Share your thoughts on special fishing regulations in Cook County
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 12, 2022. Minnesotans can weigh in on proposed special fishing regulations that, if adopted, would become effective next year. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2023 fishing season that address walleye in Big Sandy Lake (Aitkin County) and Island and Round lakes (Itasca County); panfish in Dyers Lake (Cook County) and Sand Lake (Lake County); brown trout in the Vermillion River (Dakota County); lake trout in Caribou Lake (Itasca County); and northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties).
boreal.org
Quiet and dry start to the week
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 11, 2022. Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions will occur today and Monday to start this week.
boreal.org
Heavy rain expected Thursday and Friday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 13, 2022. A prolonged period of rainfall in a moisture rich atmosphere will lead to several inches of rain across the Minnesota Arrowhead Thursday and Friday. This may cause localized flooding.
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports
CO John Velsvaag (Ely #2) checked bear hunters and anglers this past week. He also followed up on ATV-related complaints and a litter call. Velsvaag also checked public access sites for illegal camping. CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked anglers, boaters, and bear hunters. He assisted search and rescue and...
boreal.org
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first sustainable tiny housing project
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
boreal.org
Nurses strike across Twin Cities, Twin Ports enters day 2
Photo: The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says their members returned to the picket lines at 7 a.m. (KSTP/ Eric Chaloux) Tuesday marks the second day of a three-day nurses strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says their members returned to the picket lines at 7 a.m. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has...
boreal.org
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Held in Duluth Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Many people gathered in Duluth Saturday for a special walk to help people affected by Alzheimer’s disease. It was the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a 3-mile-long walk that serves as a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. In the Northland, this...
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR requests extension on nonferrous mining siting rule decision over concerns of adequate BWCAW protection
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 13, 2022. In accordance with a court order, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is evaluating whether the State’s nonferrous metallic mineral siting rule adequately protects the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from pollution, impairment or destruction from potential mining within the Rainy River Headwaters watershed. The DNR is carefully reviewing over 4,000 public comments and other relevant information as part of this evaluation.
boreal.org
Minnesota nurses begin 3-day strike
Photo: Nurses begin picketing on Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota began a three-day walkout Monday morning. The strike started at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to last...
boreal.org
Early voting in Minnesota begins next week, with some changes (and what to know about voting in Cook County)
Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting will begin next week. That's why this month is Voter Registration Month. Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed. Early voting will start in Minnesota next Friday, Sept....
boreal.org
Body recovered from the Vermilion River
On Sunday at 4:00pm, St. Louis County Rescue Squad recovered a body in the Vermillion River near Crane Lake. The body is said to be that of a 43-year-old man who went missing Saturday after he went canoeing. Authorities say the man had been in a canoe harvesting wild rice...
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man Identified Who Was Found In Vermilion River, Cause Of Death Being Investigated
CRANE LAKE, Minn. — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Vermilion River near Crane Lake. A call for help came in for a missing 43 year-old man around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say...
boreal.org
The New Riverside Ramblers
The North Shore Music Association kicks off fall with the New Riverside Ramblers on October. 1. The Ramblers’ high-spirited Cajun music comes from the rich musical heritage of the bayous. and prairies of south Louisiana. They perform a spectrum of styles originated on back porches. and in rural dance...
