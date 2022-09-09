Open-Source AID Systems Can Improve Glycemic Control in Both Children and Adults with Type 1 Diabetes

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
Nature.com
Association between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and metabolically healthy deterioration across different body shape phenotypes at baseline and change patterns
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a hepatic manifestation of metabolic syndrome (MetS), and the relationship between NAFLD and metabolic deterioration remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate dynamic changes in metabolically healthy phenotypes and to assess the impact of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) on the conversion from metabolically healthy (MH) to metabolically unhealthy (MU) phenotypes across body shape phenotypes and phenotypic change patterns. We defined body shape phenotypes using both the body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC) and defined metabolic health as individuals scoring"‰â‰¤"‰1 on the NCEP-ATP III criteria, excluding WC. A total of 12,910 Chinese participants who were MH at baseline were enrolled in 2013 and followed-up in 2019 or 2020. During a median follow-up of 6.9Â years, 27.0% (n"‰="‰3,486) of the MH individuals developed an MU phenotype. According to the multivariate Cox analyses, NAFLD was a significant predictor of conversion from the MH to MU phenotype, independent of potential confounders (HR: 1.12; 95% confidence interval: 1.02"“1.22). For the MH-normal weight group, the relative risk of NAFLD in phenotypic conversion was 1.21 (95% CI 1.03"“1.41, P"‰="‰0.017), which was relatively higher than that of MH-overweight/obesity group (HR: 1.14, 95% CI 1.02"“1.26, P"‰="‰0.013). Interestingly, the effect of NAFLD at baseline on MH deterioration was stronger in the "lean" phenotype group than in the "non-lean" phenotype group at baseline and in the "fluctuating non-lean" phenotype change pattern group than in the "stable non-lean" phenotype change pattern group during follow-up. In conclusion, lean NAFLD is not as benign as currently considered and requires more attention during metabolic status screening.
Some retail traders are turning to gambling addiction centers after a wild 2-year ride for stocks - but clinicians' limited understanding of the condition and markets means help can be hard to come by
There's been an uptick in retail investors checking into gambling treatment centers. Treatment can be limited, as clinicians often don't understand the condition or the stock market. That's left some addicted traders discouraged – and sometimes diving back into the market. Matt Widmann, a 35-year-old commercial fisherman from Alaska,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
Screen Asymptomatic Kids for Type 2 Diabetes? Up to You, Says USPSTF
The jury is still out on whether asymptomatic children and adolescents should be screened for diabetes, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said. In a new recommendation statement published in JAMA, the task force concluded that there is insufficient evidence to weigh the benefits and harms of screening for type 2 diabetes in this pediatric population, despite rising rates of disease.
Nature.com
Global and local ancestry modulate APOE association with Alzheimer's neuropathology and cognitive outcomes in an admixed sample
Dementia is more prevalent in Blacks than in Whites, likely due to a combination of environmental and biological factors. Paradoxically, clinical studies suggest an attenuation of APOE Îµ4 risk of dementia in African ancestry (AFR), but a dearth of neuropathological data preclude the interpretation of the biological factors underlying these findings, including the association between APOE Îµ4 risk and Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology, the most frequent cause of dementia. We investigated the interaction between African ancestry, AD-related neuropathology, APOE genotype, and functional cognition in a postmortem sample of 400 individuals with a range of AD pathology severity and lack of comorbid neuropathology from a cohort of community-dwelling, admixed Brazilians. Increasing proportions of African ancestry (AFR) correlated with a lower burden of neuritic plaques (NP). However, for individuals with a severe burden of NP and neurofibrillary tangles (NFT), AFR proportion was associated with worse Clinical Dementia Rating sum of boxes (CDR-SOB). Among APOE Îµ4 carriers, the association between AFR proportion and CDR-SOB disappeared. APOE local ancestry inference of a subset of 309 individuals revealed that, in APOE Îµ4 noncarriers, non-European APOE background correlated with lower NP burden and, also, worse cognitive outcomes than European APOE when adjusting by NP burden. Finally, APOE Îµ4 was associated with worse AD neuropathological burden only in a European APOE background. APOE genotype and its association with AD neuropathology and clinical pattern are highly influenced by ancestry, with AFR associated with lower NP burden and attenuated APOE Îµ4 risk compared to European ancestry.
docwirenews.com
Leukocyte Telomere Length Predicts Long-Term Atrial Fibrillation Progression
In a study published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, researchers, co-led by Qianhui Wang and Zheng Liu, found that leukocyte telomere length (LTL) was significantly associated with atrial fibrillation (AF) types, and was an independent predictive factor for progression of paroxysmal AF to persistent AF after catheter ablation. This prospective...
healio.com
Speaker: Assess CVD risk when considering hormone therapy for menopause symptoms
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. — Menopausal hormone therapy can help alleviate severe vasomotor symptoms, but cardiologists should assess CV risk and consider several other factors when evaluating these patients, according to a speaker. Approximately 40% of a woman’s life is spent in menopause, and the average age of menopause...
consultant360.com
New and Emerging Treatments in Managing Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity
In the United States, 11.3% of people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and 41.9% of people are diagnosed with obesity. While there are a wide range of treatment options for managing type 2 diabetes, there is a narrower coverage of care for obesity. However, new therapies have recently emerged, improving the management of both diseases.
docwirenews.com
Associations Between Stroke Measures and New-Onset Atrial Fibrillation
According to Bernardo Crespo Pimentel and colleagues, the standard diagnostic follow-up in patients after ischemic stroke may fail to detect the presence of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. They conducted a study to assess if characteristics of ischemic stroke lesions could predict atrial fibrillation. In their report, they concluded that ischemic lesions in patients with subsequent atrial fibrillation diagnoses “presented with a more dispersed infarct pattern and a higher number of lesion components.”
ajmc.com
CGM May Improve Glycemic Control in Patients With Diabetes and Cystic Fibrosis
The review included data from 17 studies of over 400 patients using continuous glucose monitors (CGM). Findings from a systemic review suggest that continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) may be more effective than self-monitoring for managing glucose among patients with cystic fibrosis related diabetes (CFRD), a growing comorbidity among patients with CF since the life expectancy of the condition has improved.
MedicalXpress
Automated insulin delivery ups time in target glucose range in type 1 diabetes
Among patients with type 1 diabetes, percentage of time in the target glucose range is increased with the use of an open-source automated insulin delivery (AID) system, according to a study published in the Sept. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Mercedes J. Burnside, M.B., Ch.B., from...
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Real-World Experience of Angiotensin Receptor–Neprilysin Inhibition in Reduced Ejection Fraction Heart Failure Patients With Advanced Kidney Disease
To investigate the effectiveness and safety of angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors (ARNIs) in real-world patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and advanced chronic kidney disease (estimated glomerular filtration rate [eGFR] < 30 mL/min per 1.73 m2), which have been excluded from the landmark trials. Patients and Methods. This...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Atezolizumab Did Not Improve Outcomes in RCC
Atezolizumab given post-resection did not improve patients’ with renal cell carcinoma, at increased risk for recurrence, clinical outcomes compared to placebo. Adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq), given post-resection, did not improve clinical outcomes vs placebo in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence, according to findings from the phase 3 IMmotion010 trial presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress.1,2.
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
Comments / 0