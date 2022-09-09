Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen three familiar faces on your screen. Chapel Hart, a group with humble beginnings, earned their spot on America’s Got Talent, but their journey there didn’t happen overnight. “Probably two years ago. It was during COVID-19, and there was a lot...
WLOX
Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
WLOX
Garfield Ladner Pier getting makeover soon
The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023. St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood...
WLOX
Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -High school soccer season is still a little ways away but the Stone Ladycats were honored in a big way for their historic season last year, as head coach Carissa Harrison can add Coach of the Year to her title. The National Federation of High Schools and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood cancer
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
WLOX
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. To Mayor Kenny Holloway, the tax increase is good news. “The people who understand it and know what we’re trying...
WLOX
One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
wxxv25.com
Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs to change ownership, rebrand
Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs is under new ownership and will soon have a new name. Thomas Genin, who has The Blind Tiger franchises and Marina Cantina in Gulfport, has agreed to sell the Ocean Springs location to the Jordan Nicaud’s Bacchus Team, which has eight restaurants on the Coast. It will be rebranded as Bacchus on the Bayou.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLOX
Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
WLOX
Air Supply to perform at IP Casino Resort
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
WLOX
Students receive healthy options at school
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023. St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in...
WLOX
Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport parents tonight left frustrated and scrambling after a last second change for school buses. The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club. The district said it’s because of overcrowding. Parents said they...
WLOX
VOLLEYBALL: Pass Christian vs. Moss Point (09/13/22)
The National Federation of High Schools and the MHSAA named coach Harrison the Coach of the Year for 2021-2022 in girls soccer. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT. Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs. Play of the Night:...
WLOX
12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals
The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
WLOX
Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Some Harrison County elementary schools introducing new fruits, vegetables to students
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grant for more than $620,000 is going to 14 elementary schools in Harrison County to introduce children to healthier snacking options. “We’re exposing our students to some fruits and vegetables maybe they weren’t exposed to,” said Principal William Bentz, principal of West Wortham Elementary & Middle School. “And obviously from a monetary stand point, with prices the way they are right now with certain things, it gives them an opportunity to have these nutritious snacks.”
wxxv25.com
Blue water lagoon designed presented to Harrison County
‘Operation Clear Water’ hopes to bring a blue water lagoon to the Gulfport Beach. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development and Design, presented a recreation design to the Harrison County supervisors. The design is for a mile-long lagoon from Island View Casino to Broad Avenue. The initial design...
WLOX
Back Bay Mission addresses homelessness rise with town hall meeting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The community gathered at Back Bay Mission’s town hall meeting to find the best answers to address homelessness. Director of Client Services Sarah Smith said Back Bay Mission have received a wave of calls from concerned citizens about the homeless population rising. “We get hundreds...
WLOX
Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier in Waveland set to be repaired
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta left major damage at the Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier. “It was washed out in different places, undermined, asphalt was broken. It was very dangerous for somebody to drive. We’ve had it closed off this entire time,” said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith. Smith...
Comments / 0