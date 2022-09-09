HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grant for more than $620,000 is going to 14 elementary schools in Harrison County to introduce children to healthier snacking options. “We’re exposing our students to some fruits and vegetables maybe they weren’t exposed to,” said Principal William Bentz, principal of West Wortham Elementary & Middle School. “And obviously from a monetary stand point, with prices the way they are right now with certain things, it gives them an opportunity to have these nutritious snacks.”

