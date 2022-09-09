ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Garfield Ladner Pier getting makeover soon

The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023. St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood...
GULFPORT, MS
Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -High school soccer season is still a little ways away but the Stone Ladycats were honored in a big way for their historic season last year, as head coach Carissa Harrison can add Coach of the Year to her title. The National Federation of High Schools and...
BILOXI, MS
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
GULFPORT, MS
Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs to change ownership, rebrand

Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs is under new ownership and will soon have a new name. Thomas Genin, who has The Blind Tiger franchises and Marina Cantina in Gulfport, has agreed to sell the Ocean Springs location to the Jordan Nicaud’s Bacchus Team, which has eight restaurants on the Coast. It will be rebranded as Bacchus on the Bayou.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Robert Smith
Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
GULFPORT, MS
Air Supply to perform at IP Casino Resort

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
WAVELAND, MS
Students receive healthy options at school

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023. St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in...
WAVELAND, MS
Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
GULFPORT, MS
VOLLEYBALL: Pass Christian vs. Moss Point (09/13/22)

The National Federation of High Schools and the MHSAA named coach Harrison the Coach of the Year for 2021-2022 in girls soccer. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT. Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs. Play of the Night:...
MOSS POINT, MS
12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals

The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
GULFPORT, MS
Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on

Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
MOSS POINT, MS
Some Harrison County elementary schools introducing new fruits, vegetables to students

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grant for more than $620,000 is going to 14 elementary schools in Harrison County to introduce children to healthier snacking options. “We’re exposing our students to some fruits and vegetables maybe they weren’t exposed to,” said Principal William Bentz, principal of West Wortham Elementary & Middle School. “And obviously from a monetary stand point, with prices the way they are right now with certain things, it gives them an opportunity to have these nutritious snacks.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Blue water lagoon designed presented to Harrison County

‘Operation Clear Water’ hopes to bring a blue water lagoon to the Gulfport Beach. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development and Design, presented a recreation design to the Harrison County supervisors. The design is for a mile-long lagoon from Island View Casino to Broad Avenue. The initial design...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Back Bay Mission addresses homelessness rise with town hall meeting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The community gathered at Back Bay Mission’s town hall meeting to find the best answers to address homelessness. Director of Client Services Sarah Smith said Back Bay Mission have received a wave of calls from concerned citizens about the homeless population rising. “We get hundreds...
BILOXI, MS
Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier in Waveland set to be repaired

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta left major damage at the Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier. “It was washed out in different places, undermined, asphalt was broken. It was very dangerous for somebody to drive. We’ve had it closed off this entire time,” said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith. Smith...
WAVELAND, MS

