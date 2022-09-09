Read full article on original website
Hit musical to hit the stage
A hit new musical with a slew of awards to its name will make its Grand Rapids debut at DeVos Performance Hall for a limited run Nov. 8-13. Broadway Grand Rapids is proud to announce tickets are on sale for the national tour of Come From Away, written by two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.
Experience the stars at Studio Park
People are used to seeing stars on the big screen at studio park, but an immersive exhibit planned for this year’s ArtPrize will allow viewers to experience the energy of stars of a different type, thanks to an artistic duo from Germany. The show is called, “FUSION,” and it’s...
ArtPrize: Big event, big exhibits
ArtPrize 2022 will feature some large-scale, highly visible commissioned installations on display for more than 2.2 million viewers. Installation of the first of these exhibits started today at Calder Plaza with, “EIRO,” according to ArtPrize Executive Director Craig Searer. “The one on Calder is a 20-foot-tall, LED screen...
Apple Pickin’
When the weather gets crisp and the leaves start to turn, many West Michiganders feel the itch to head to one of the region’s numerous farms and orchards. With apple-picking season almost upon us, there are plenty of West Michigan family-owned orchards that have helped celebrate fall for generations, all of which are worth a visit.
Lifting a community with art
For the second year in a row, businesses that call the ZIP code 49507 home are featuring murals by Black, brown and LGBTQ+ artists to tell the stories of the people who live and work in this community. It’s The Diatribe’s 49507 Project, and it’s making a mark on more...
Hospice invites community to ‘expand the boundaries of care’
There’s something special about people who endeavor to care for individuals who have only a short amount of time left. Emmanuel Hospice’s annual celebration to benefit quality end-of-life care will highlight these individuals over lunch and a silent auction. West Michigan community members are invited to attend and invest in the future of Emmanuel Hospice.
Grand Rapids fourth best city for tech career
A financial news site recognized Grand Rapids as one of the best cities to start a career in technology. According to Yahoo Finance, Grand Rapids spent the past decade evolving into what will be “the most significant tech cluster in the Midwest by 2031.” Currently, it is estimated that 5% of the economy and 5% of the jobs in Grand Rapids are part of the tech industry.
