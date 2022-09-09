Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
Could Crypto Feline Big Eyes Coin Outperform TRON and Solana by December 2022?
It’s never easy for a new cryptocurrency to perform like its established predecessors; this could be because of a late head start or simply because it lacks the potential. TRON (TRX) is a crypto which has been around for some time now; the same goes for Solana (SOL). The...
cryptonewsz.com
Is PancakeSwap Thrive the Market as a DEX Platform?
PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that runs on Binance Smart Chain. It offers better transaction rates and lower fees than other similar decentralized exchanges like Uniswap or Sushiswap. Lower fees on the Binance Chain also make it a popular project. It offers faster and cheaper trading and user-friendly designs, which...
cryptonewsz.com
Zone Joins Hands With Folks Finance
Based on the Algorand network, Folks Finance is a permissionless algorithmic financial market protocol that facilitates borrowing and lending services. The loan feature enables Folks and customers to deposit funds and start to earn an economic return. The borrowing function lets people make applications for crypto loans by securing deposited cash as security.
cryptonewsz.com
Ether and PoW Coins Outperform Rivals as The Merge Draws Near
As The Merge draws near, ETM is beating most other top digital assets, trading recently for $1,700, up 14% since September 7. However, a few Proof-of-Work (PoW) tokens are surging even more as traders speculate on the likely destination of Ethereum’s displaced workers after the long-awaited update goes into effect.
cryptonewsz.com
The Merge: Ethereum’s Transition to PoS Consensus
The Ethereum network is right about to shift from the power-hungry Proof-of-Work (PoW) to an eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism. It’s worth mentioning that the Beacon Chain, Ethereum’s PoS network, was introduced back in 2020 but hasn’t been used for processing transactions yet. The Merge actually stands for the complete transition to PoS and merging of the Beacon Chain with PoW mainnet.
cryptonewsz.com
ETH Holders on BNB Chain to Seamlessly Pick Up ETH PoW Airdrop
Binance has announced extending the support to ETH holders on BNB Chain for ETH PoW airdrop. ETH holders can seamlessly get their fair share of the airdrop without bridging their ETH tokens to the Ethereum mainnet. The Ethereum is expected to happen sometime between September 13, 2022, and September 15,...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin Trades Around Its Weekly High Despite Elon Musk’s ‘Deflation’ Warning
Before Ethereum’s Merge upgrade, Bitcoin is trading at its weekly high. On the other hand, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also warned about the upcoming deflation due to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood also holds a similar view. Musk warns that a major increase...
cryptonewsz.com
Three Types of Cross-Chain Infrastructures That Are Genuinely Solving the Interoperability Dilemma
Currently, there are several smart contract blockchain networks, most of which have been operating in silos. DeFi natives could hardly move assets across different chains until recently; however, the debut of cross-chain solutions/bridges is gradually changing the landscape. By nature, cross-chain bridges are designed to connect independent blockchain ecosystems, allowing a seamless flow of communication and value transfer.
