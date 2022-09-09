Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first sustainable tiny housing project
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
boreal.org
Essentia Health: Hospitals To Remain Open During Nurse’s Strike
DULUTH, Minn. – With a strike by members of the Minnesota Nurses Association scheduled to start Monday, Essentia Health says their hospitals in Duluth, Superior, and Moose Lake will remain open. In a statement Friday, Essentia says while contract negotiations continue, they have a wide range of contingencies to...
boreal.org
Monday morning forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 12, 2022. Frosty conditions and some isolated dense fog this morning will give way to clear skies in Minnesota and clearing skies in northwestern Wisconsin. Otherwise, a beautiful sunny day can be expected!
boreal.org
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Held in Duluth Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Many people gathered in Duluth Saturday for a special walk to help people affected by Alzheimer’s disease. It was the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a 3-mile-long walk that serves as a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. In the Northland, this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Heavy rain expected Thursday and Friday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 13, 2022. A prolonged period of rainfall in a moisture rich atmosphere will lead to several inches of rain across the Minnesota Arrowhead Thursday and Friday. This may cause localized flooding.
boreal.org
“Celebrate the Night Skies” week spreads awareness of light pollution
On a clear night like tonight, many enjoy stargazing. Light pollution can make this more difficult, but one local group hopes to spread awareness on the issue. To showcase the beautiful night skies of the area and teach the public about light pollution, the local chapter of the International Dark Sky Association, Starry Skies North, is hosting events for “Celebrate the Night Skies” week.
boreal.org
Quiet and dry start to the week
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 11, 2022. Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions will occur today and Monday to start this week.
boreal.org
Bayfront Hosts Lake Superior Harvest Festival
DULUTH, Minn. – If you love locally grown food, a huge crowd, and fun activities for all, then Bayfront was the place for you today. The 28th annual Lake Superior Harvest Festival returned with over 100 vendors. The festival started as a market for local farmers to celebrate harvest-time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
North Shore girls hockey is on the way up
When projecting future success, many people wouldn't think much of a team that finished last season 7-19. But despite posting a sub-par record in 2021-22, the North Shore Storm feel lots of excitement about the upcoming year because the team's losing record wasn't a result of a lack of talent or compete.
Comments / 0