Birmingham, AL

uab.edu

Alumna named RWJF Fellow

University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing alumna Lindsey Harris, DNP, FNP-BC, (MSN 2011, DNP 2016), is one of six selected for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellows Program. Grateful to be one of very few nurses chosen for this prestigious program, Harris is headed to Washington,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

New performances this fall announced by the UAB Department of Music

A new season of concerts and recitals including a world premiere by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Music has been announced for this fall. The Department of Music, in the UAB College of Arts and Sciences, presents recitals and concerts by students, faculty and guest artists. Many of the performances are free.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW Birmingham Xpress coming soon to The Magic City

A brand new, exciting public transportation system is coming soon to The Magic City—the Birmingham Xpress! As Alabama’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the Birmingham Xpress will offer fast, reliable and cost-effective transport to residents throughout The Magic City. Keep reading to learn more. Say Hello to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5

FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

HIV documentary to focus on clinic in Birmingham

A documentary scheduled to air Sept. 21 on PBS will focus on the fight against HIV in Birmingham and San Francisco as scientists inch closer to ending the virus in the United States. The documentary, “Ending HIV in America,” focuses on the scientific advances since AIDS and HIV emerged 40...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Long-Lewis Acquires Ernest McCarty Ford

Effective September 9, 2022, the Long- Lewis Automotive Group, has acquired Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster, Alabama and the associated stand-alone Quick Lane in Calera, Alabama to better serve the Greater Birmingham area. Long-Lewis purchased all assets, including the real estate, and this will become an extension of Long-Lewis of...
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Select Alabama elementary schools to receive additional state funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars are headed to select Alabama classrooms. It’s part of a new initiative to improve schools. $15 million will be allocated to certain elementary schools. During the 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. “I...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Faith leaders respond to recent homicides in Birmingham

"They wanna be loved, recognized, cared about and listened to," Littlejohn said. "Find out who I am, don't talk at me, talk to me, find out what my problems are, what my issues are, and the issues of 2022 are not the issues of 1962. Where are these children right now in the issues they're going through, and once they realize you're going to listen to them, they will listen to you."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

RNs, LPN, New Grad RN Hiring Event! Sign-On and Relocation Bonuses!

Calling all RNs, LPNs and New Graduate Nurses! Come meet our HCA Healthcare Teams!. Attend our upcoming hiring event at SoHo Social on Wednesday, September 14, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.! During this event, experienced RNs, LPNs and New Graduate RNs are invited to meet with our nursing leaders in a casual setting and learn about relocation opportunities in our TriStar Health facilities in Nashville and Parkridge Health System facilities in Chattanooga.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas

After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

