Russian companies are issuing bonds in the Chinese yuan amid sanctions. Putin's government may follow suit.
Russian commodity giants Rosneft, Polyus, and Rusal have issued billions of dollars worth in Chinese yuan denominated bonds recently.
Moderna believed from pandemic beginning that BioNTech violated patent -CEO
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) believed from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) used its intellectual property in producing a rival vaccine, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday.
Exclusive-Goodyear settles labour abuse claims with workers at Malaysian factory
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has reached an agreement to settle a labour dispute at its Malaysian factory with migrant workers who alleged unpaid wages and benefits, the company and five former workers told Reuters.
S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations
SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Korea levied millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Meta Platforms (META.O)for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday, as Meta considers fighting the decision in court.
Puig Acquires Controlling Stake in Kama Ayurveda
PARIS – Puig has taken a controlling stake in Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading authentic Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew In 2019, the family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company purchased a minority stake in the company, which was founded in 2002. “With this acquisition, Puig reaffirms its commitment to a company and a market with vast growth opportunity in beauty and wellness products,” Puig said in a statement on Wednesday. Kama Ayurveda’s offer is rooted in the traditional Indian medical...
