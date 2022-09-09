ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish advanced study applications, Willow School winning writers and other metro schools news

JEFFERSON PARISH ADVANCED STUDY: Applications are being accepted through Oct. 5 for the 2023-24 school year at Jefferson Parish Schools advanced study academies and at Ruppel Academie Francaise. Students who are selected for admission to advanced study academies must score in the 85th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/ASA. To apply and select testing dates, visit specialtyselection.jpschools.org/login. Students who are selected for admission to Ruppel must score in the 75th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/RuppelAdmin.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slidell, LA
Government
City
Slidell, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
NOLA.com

Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
WESTWEGO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economy#Business Industry#Smallbusiness Industry#St Tammany Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NOLA.com

Dazzling bird lasers are protecting the power grid in New Orleans. Here's how the system works.

Entergy is now using lasers to protect part of the power grid in New Orleans from birds and critters. The company on Wednesday said it has installed a laser system to keep birds away from its Derbigny substation, which supplies power to about 9,000 customers in the Central Business District. The project was proposed right before Hurricane Ida hit and then delayed due to storm recovery efforts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18

From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Voters need to do better

A recent letter about the New Orleans mayor explains why the country is in such a sorry state. The writer stated that he knew LaToya Cantrell needed more leadership skills, but voted for her anyway because he is a liberal progressive. We left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, but still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?

If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy