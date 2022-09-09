Read full article on original website
Jefferson Parish advanced study applications, Willow School winning writers and other metro schools news
JEFFERSON PARISH ADVANCED STUDY: Applications are being accepted through Oct. 5 for the 2023-24 school year at Jefferson Parish Schools advanced study academies and at Ruppel Academie Francaise. Students who are selected for admission to advanced study academies must score in the 85th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/ASA. To apply and select testing dates, visit specialtyselection.jpschools.org/login. Students who are selected for admission to Ruppel must score in the 75th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/RuppelAdmin.
Lakefront agency's own attorneys accuse members of plotting ouster in illegal meeting
Members of the Louisiana board that oversees Lakefront Airport, two marinas and other public properties along Lake Pontchartrain stand accused by their own attorneys of secretly plotting to oust their executive director and violating the state's open meetings law. The fracas centers on the Lakefront Management Authority, and has drawn...
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2022; see list and other sales
Clio St. 1727; Clio St. 1729: $700,000, Jacquelyn Michelle Gibson Clark and Sean Locke Clark to 1820 Investments LLC. Euterpe St. 1823: $380,000, Renior Pierre to Daniel Purcell and Jessica Beth Campora Morel. Julia St. 333: $375,000, Alaftharia Christakis to Erika Lynn Clary and Joseph Ritch. Julia St. 333: $375,000,...
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
AG Jeff Landry backs Mayor LaToya Cantrell in push to end NOPD consent decree
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her legal fight to end federal court oversight of the New Orleans Police Department after a decade, in a case of strange political bedfellows that casts the sprawling police consent decree as a common enemy. In a legal...
River Birch would merge landfill operations under proposed new contract with Jefferson Parish
The Jefferson Parish Council is expected to extend its landfill management contract with River Birch LLC through 2037, part of a sweeping new arrangement that would allow the contractor to merge day-to-day operations at the parish landfill with its privately owned dump in nearby Waggaman. A parish official said the...
Bond commission approves New Orleans project delayed by abortion arguments
The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued earlier that approval should be delayed because New Orleans leaders vowed not to enforce Louisiana's abortion law that took effect after the U. S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
Nell Nolan: Urban League Gala, New Orleans Bar Association; Piano Competition reception
Take a bow Tessie Prevost, Leona Tate and Gail Etienne, members of New Orleans Four; Ashley Shelton, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice; Eugenie Collins, NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter; and Sharon Lavigne, Rise St. James!. They were the 2022 honorees during the Urban League of Louisiana’s annual gala held in...
Lazy river with view of the Mississippi? Nine Mile Point home among $1M+ properties for sale
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
A $22 million lagoon would bring a mile of clear, blue water to the Gulfport beach
An idea to protect the Coast during a hurricane and provide a place to swim in water as clear as at the barrier islands was presented to the Harrison County Supervisors Monday. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed a proposal for Clearwater Gulf Coast...
New hotel planned for St. Charles Avenue from developer of Hotel St. Vincent, Drifter
New Orleans developer Jayson Seidman, whose other hotel projects include the Hotel St. Vincent and The Drifter, is preparing to break ground on a five-story, 40-room hotel at the edge of the Garden District on St. Charles Avenue. Construction of the 34,000-square-foot hotel is expected to begin in October on...
Dazzling bird lasers are protecting the power grid in New Orleans. Here's how the system works.
Entergy is now using lasers to protect part of the power grid in New Orleans from birds and critters. The company on Wednesday said it has installed a laser system to keep birds away from its Derbigny substation, which supplies power to about 9,000 customers in the Central Business District. The project was proposed right before Hurricane Ida hit and then delayed due to storm recovery efforts.
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
Runaway calf's bid for freedom has sad ending, St. Tammany authorities say
A joint effort between St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputies and Covington police to apprehend an escaped calf was unsuccessful Wednesday, a chase that made news when the Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a deputy trying to corral the animal. But the search for the calf became moot Thursday when...
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18
From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here.
West Jefferson property transfers for Aug. 26-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from Aug. 26-30, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Carmen Drive 129: Sylvia Stauter to Bailey E. O'Baugh, donation. Dialita Drive 173: Keith R. Kiraly to Torie Distefano, Alexander J. Pagan and Torie D. Pagan, $184,900. Marie Drive...
Letters: Voters need to do better
A recent letter about the New Orleans mayor explains why the country is in such a sorry state. The writer stated that he knew LaToya Cantrell needed more leadership skills, but voted for her anyway because he is a liberal progressive. We left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, but still...
Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?
If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
