Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped over the month, but still remains close to its 40-year record.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months.We’ve published Consumer price inflation, UK: August 2022 https://t.co/C0p4xBhsOk— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 14, 2022The...

