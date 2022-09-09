Read full article on original website
Related
Puig Acquires Controlling Stake in Kama Ayurveda
PARIS – Puig has taken a controlling stake in Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading authentic Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew In 2019, the family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company purchased a minority stake in the company, which was founded in 2002. “With this acquisition, Puig reaffirms its commitment to a company and a market with vast growth opportunity in beauty and wellness products,” Puig said in a statement on Wednesday. Kama Ayurveda’s offer is rooted in the traditional Indian medical...
Falling fuel prices take edge off inflation highs
Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped over the month, but still remains close to its 40-year record.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months.We’ve published Consumer price inflation, UK: August 2022 https://t.co/C0p4xBhsOk— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 14, 2022The...
Comments / 0