The Elgin Branch of the Kershaw County Library hosts a Law Talk: Wills, Estate and Probate on Monday September 19th at 5pm. Local attorney, Jessica LeGrand Benson will be conducting a legal clinic on wills, estates, and probate. The Law Talk will consist of a 30–40-minute lecture presentation, followed by an open question and answer session. Law talks are designed to provide general legal information, not to provide guidance on your specific situation. The free clinics are sponsored by the South Carolina Bar Public Services Division.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO