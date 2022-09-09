Read full article on original website
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features that carry a racist and misogynistic term for a Native American woman. New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word “squaw” include the mundane, peculiar and Indigenous language terms. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the changes Thursday after an almost yearlong process. Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico and the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency. Private businesses in some cases have taken the lead on changing the offensive term. They include a California ski resort that changed its name last year.
5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall
Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
How Many Wall Drug Billboards Are There Anyway?
Anyone who's been on a road trip westward has seen the signs. Heck, they span over 650 miles, all the way from Minnesota to Greybull, Wyoming. Seeing the billboards as you head westward reminds you of the long road trips you would take as a child and the anticipation as you began to close in on Wall Drug. It was a brilliant marketing decision and has paid off tremendously, as the historic spot still serves its free ice water and 5-cent coffee to this day.
