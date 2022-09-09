L to R: Kristin Wolfenden, DVM; Bianca Zayas, DVM, MS; Daniel Hill, DVM (Owner); Kelley Cole-Stanko, DVM. Established in 1957, Underhill Animal Hospital was the fourth animal hospital to open in Central Florida, and we have been taking care of pets and their families nonstop since then. We are a full-service hospital offering the latest technologies in examination, diagnostic and treatment services. Our services include internal medicine, surgery, wellness and preventative medicine and vaccines, geriatric care, and emergency and urgent care. Currently, we serve 22 city, state and government agencies and their working canines, including the Orange County and Seminole County Sheriff’s offices, the Orlando Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO