Fayette County, WV

Wytheville man facing felony charges in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies have charged Alfred O. Umberger III, of Wytheville, with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a revoked license for DUI. Yesterday, deputies within the magistrate court reported a male walking into the building looking for law enforcement. The man was visibly impaired, stating that he had stolen a car and was being chased by men.
McDowell County man sentenced to prison, Two others plead guilty to wire fraud in connection with Mercer County arson scheme

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced a McDowell County man to prison and charged two accomplices with wire fraud. Douglas Vineyard,36, of Welch, will serve three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud. Scott Meadows, 52, of Welch, and Christopher Gross, 44, of Bluefield, VA, plead guilty to wire fraud for their involvement in the scheme.
Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide

MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
McDowell County man sentenced for arson fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A McDowell County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for an arson fraud scheme. According to federal officials, 36-year-old Douglas Vineyard, of Welch, bought a home in Bluefield in July 2019 at the direction of 44-year-old Christopher Gross, of Bluefield, Virginia. Vineyard later purchased an insurance policy on the residence.
Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
Deadly Charleston shooting suspect arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An arrest has been made in a murder investigation stemming from a Charleston shooting. A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of 42-year-old James Hambrick, who was shot in the head on Aug. 5 at the intersection of 6th St. and Hunt Ave. Police responded after multiple shots were fired at that location, […]
Mercer County man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man from Bluefield, West Virginia was sentenced to prison today, September 12, 2022, after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Torrey Hairston, 35, of Bluefield, was arrested after police responded to an incident in 2021 where Hairston was...
Five Physicians Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes in Connection with HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five physicians pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at HOPE Clinic, a purported pain management clinic that operated in Beckley, Beaver and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining...
DUI simulator to visit Raleigh County High Schools

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has resumed the DUI Simulator program and will visit Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, September 13, Independence on Wednesday, September 14, and Shady Spring High Schools on Thursday, September 15. The program offers youth the opportunity to safely experience various driving conditions and hazards in an enhanced simulation displaying West Virginia wildlife.
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia to pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
Law enforcement respond to ‘suspicious visitor’ at elementary school

BAILEYSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Law enforcement was called to Baileysville Elementary and Middle School Monday following reports of a suspicious individual on the premises. As indicated by a Monday evening statement from the Wyoming County Board of Education, a concerned citizen reached out to Wyoming County Schools regarding a “suspicious visitor” at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School.
