woay.com
Ansted man facing felony destruction of property charges in Fayette County
Ansted, WV (WOAY) – An Ansted man is facing charges in Fayette County following a disturbance call from residents. Fayette County officials have charged Ryan M. Hall, 29, with felony destruction of property, misdemeanor assault, and trespassing. Deputies responded to the 911 call after midnight on Master Hill road...
woay.com
Wytheville man facing felony charges in Fayette County
woay.com
McDowell County man sentenced to prison, Two others plead guilty to wire fraud in connection with Mercer County arson scheme
Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced a McDowell County man to prison and charged two accomplices with wire fraud. Douglas Vineyard,36, of Welch, will serve three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud. Scott Meadows, 52, of Welch, and Christopher Gross, 44, of Bluefield, VA, plead guilty to wire fraud for their involvement in the scheme.
Metro News
Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide
MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County
Metro News
McDowell County man sentenced for arson fraud scheme
Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body
Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
wcyb.com
DOJ: Drug traffickers who conspired to sell meth in Southwest Virginia sentenced to prison
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A couple of drug traffickers who conspired with multiple other people to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia were sentenced to prison terms last week in Abingdon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Josh Goodman, 46, of Richlands, Virginia, was sentenced to 9 years...
Deadly Charleston shooting suspect arrested
Metro News
Charleston police execute juvenile petition in Aug. 5 shooting death
WVNT-TV
Mercer County man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man from Bluefield, West Virginia was sentenced to prison today, September 12, 2022, after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Torrey Hairston, 35, of Bluefield, was arrested after police responded to an incident in 2021 where Hairston was...
lootpress.com
Five Physicians Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes in Connection with HOPE Clinic
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five physicians pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at HOPE Clinic, a purported pain management clinic that operated in Beckley, Beaver and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining...
WSAZ
17-year-old arrested for murder in connection with Charleston shooting death
wchstv.com
South Charleston house hit by car a familiar crash site for vehicles
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A car crashed into a house Friday in South Charleston containing two apartments. The wreck initially trapped one woman who was in bed under the car and injured another who was found in the kitchen. But this isn't the first time a vehicle crashed into this exact house.
woay.com
DUI simulator to visit Raleigh County High Schools
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has resumed the DUI Simulator program and will visit Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, September 13, Independence on Wednesday, September 14, and Shady Spring High Schools on Thursday, September 15. The program offers youth the opportunity to safely experience various driving conditions and hazards in an enhanced simulation displaying West Virginia wildlife.
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia to pain pill scheme
Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids
woay.com
Free Narcan among other help given out during statewide Save a Life Day, people come to a Beckley location to share their recovery stories
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It’s Save a Life Day and all 55 counties are taking part in the initiative. As a crippling problem in the state, the event is held to help people get better informed on how to deal with the opioid epidemic. But beyond the information,...
Deputies concerned for missing Kanawha County woman’s safety
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County woman is still missing. The sheriff’s office says that 26-year-old Alyssa Smith was reported missing on Aug. 3, and since so much time has passed without contact, they are now concerned for her safety. They say that deputies and detectives have not been able to locate Alyssa, even after […]
lootpress.com
Law enforcement respond to ‘suspicious visitor’ at elementary school
BAILEYSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Law enforcement was called to Baileysville Elementary and Middle School Monday following reports of a suspicious individual on the premises. As indicated by a Monday evening statement from the Wyoming County Board of Education, a concerned citizen reached out to Wyoming County Schools regarding a “suspicious visitor” at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School.
