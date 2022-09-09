Read full article on original website
Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney
A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
Washington County couple charged with providing liquor to minors
A Washington County couple is charged with endangering the welfare of four juveniles by providing them alcohol and allowing them to play with a handgun. California Borough police filed charges against Jeremy Jackson, 44, and Trisha Jackson, 40, after responding to their Pennsylvania Avenue home Saturday, based on a complaint from a witness. Washington County Children and Youth Services also responded.
Pennsylvania man allegedly kicks bloodied dog in the face in front of police
PITTSBURGH — An abused dog in Pittsburgh received emergency care after being rescued by police after they saw a man allegedly kick the animal in the face, according to our affiliate KDKA. Police responded to St. Patrick Street on Sunday evening after receiving complaints of a dog screaming in pain. Officers witnessed Paris Lundy take […]
PA man charged with raping his wife will avoid jail time. She supports the decision
The 32-year-old attempted suicide by shooting himself with a handgun before his November arrest in Centre County.
Herminie man accused of witness intimidation
A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
'If you want to learn a thing or two:' Hyndman man accused of unlawful contact with girl
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hyndman man is facing charges after being accused of having unlawful contact with a juvenile female. Troopers say in April, a juvenile male reported to police that 31-year-old Anthony Troutman had been engaging in sexually explicit conversations with the girl via text.
Westmoreland sheriff warns new round of scam calls are posing as department
Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert is warning residents that more scam calls are apparently making the rounds claiming to be originating from his department. In the latest one, the caller identifies themselves as “Officer Chris Hawkins” from the sheriff’s department calling from 724-484-6211, he said. It has been reported that the caller gives a variety of reasons a person must appear at the courthouse with a form of identification and payment card.
Police investigating multiple daytime thefts in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after multiple thefts were reported in Greensburg. According to police, a white female was seen at a Pheple Federal Credit Union in Greensburg just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, where she fraudulently withdrew $1,400. Police said she was driving a Dodge Charger...
Monessen man pleads guilty for fight with police, gun and weapons charges
Aliziah Feliberty had no answer when asked by a county judge Monday morning if he understood just what could have happened when he resisted arrest following a scuffle with police last year in Monessen. “What did you think you could have accomplished when you tried to disarm these two officers....
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening to ‘Slaughter’ Neighbor’s Family
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after an audio recording revealed him threatening to “slaughter” his neighbor’s family. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Arthur Horne, of Kennerdell, on Sunday, September 11, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County
KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
Authorities Investigating String Of Convenience Store Burglaries
Authorities are continuing into investigate a series of events that recently occurred throughout the area. According to State Police, two unidentified men in a silver pickup drove to Cox’s Corner on Mercer Street in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County just before 5:30am on Thursday (September 8th). Authorities say that one...
Youngstown police identify bones found as those of missing woman
Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.
Loaded gun found by child on playground at McKeesport Childcare Development Center
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — People who work near the McKeesport Childcare Development Center were grateful that no kids were hurt after a child found a loaded handgun on the playground. “It’s a blessing that she didn’t squeeze the trigger or touch the trigger. There’s multiple day care on this street....
Man accused of kicking injured dog in front of officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said an officer saw him kick a bloody and emaciated dog in the face.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Saint Patrick Street for a report of a dog yelping and crying in pain Sunday evening. When they got there, police said they saw Paris Lundy lead the injured dog out of a home.Police said the dog had blood on its paws and mouth and also had a swollen eye. They said the officer watched Lundy yank the dog on its leash then kick it in the face. Lundy was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces animal cruelty charges. The dog was rescued by animal control and was taken to receive emergency veterinarian care, police said. Anyone who knows an animal that is being mistreated or abused is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Humane Investigations Unit at PBPHumane@pittsburghpa.gov.
Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam
A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
Clarion County Man Accused of Providing False Report to Police Regarding Erratic Driver
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man is in hot water for allegedly filling out a false written statement to state police implicating a known woman to be operating a van while intoxicated with children in the vehicle. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal...
Local couple facing charges after giving teens alcohol, letting them play with loaded gun
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A California Borough couple is accused of giving liquor to 14-year-olds and letting them play with a loaded gun. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Jeremy and Trisha Jackson are facing multiple child endangerment charges. Police were called to their Pennsylvania...
