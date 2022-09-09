ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney

A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
YOUNGWOOD, PA
Tribune-Review

Washington County couple charged with providing liquor to minors

A Washington County couple is charged with endangering the welfare of four juveniles by providing them alcohol and allowing them to play with a handgun. California Borough police filed charges against Jeremy Jackson, 44, and Trisha Jackson, 40, after responding to their Pennsylvania Avenue home Saturday, based on a complaint from a witness. Washington County Children and Youth Services also responded.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Westmoreland County, PA
State
Indiana State
Allegheny County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Indiana County, PA
Indiana County, PA
Society
Westmoreland County, PA
Society
County
Allegheny County, PA
Tribune-Review

Herminie man accused of witness intimidation

A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
HERMINIE, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland sheriff warns new round of scam calls are posing as department

Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert is warning residents that more scam calls are apparently making the rounds claiming to be originating from his department. In the latest one, the caller identifies themselves as “Officer Chris Hawkins” from the sheriff’s department calling from 724-484-6211, he said. It has been reported that the caller gives a variety of reasons a person must appear at the courthouse with a form of identification and payment card.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening to ‘Slaughter’ Neighbor’s Family

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after an audio recording revealed him threatening to “slaughter” his neighbor’s family. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Arthur Horne, of Kennerdell, on Sunday, September 11, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
KENNERDELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Intellectual Disabilities#Llc#Ag#Pennsylvanians
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating String Of Convenience Store Burglaries

Authorities are continuing into investigate a series of events that recently occurred throughout the area. According to State Police, two unidentified men in a silver pickup drove to Cox’s Corner on Mercer Street in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County just before 5:30am on Thursday (September 8th). Authorities say that one...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of kicking injured dog in front of officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said an officer saw him kick a bloody and emaciated dog in the face.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Saint Patrick Street for a report of a dog yelping and crying in pain Sunday evening. When they got there, police said they saw Paris Lundy lead the injured dog out of a home.Police said the dog had blood on its paws and mouth and also had a swollen eye. They said the officer watched Lundy yank the dog on its leash then kick it in the face. Lundy was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces animal cruelty charges. The dog was rescued by animal control and was taken to receive emergency veterinarian care, police said. Anyone who knows an animal that is being mistreated or abused is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Humane Investigations Unit at PBPHumane@pittsburghpa.gov.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam

A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
CENTERVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

115K+
Followers
58K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy