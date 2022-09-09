PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said an officer saw him kick a bloody and emaciated dog in the face.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Saint Patrick Street for a report of a dog yelping and crying in pain Sunday evening. When they got there, police said they saw Paris Lundy lead the injured dog out of a home.Police said the dog had blood on its paws and mouth and also had a swollen eye. They said the officer watched Lundy yank the dog on its leash then kick it in the face. Lundy was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces animal cruelty charges. The dog was rescued by animal control and was taken to receive emergency veterinarian care, police said. Anyone who knows an animal that is being mistreated or abused is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Humane Investigations Unit at PBPHumane@pittsburghpa.gov.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO