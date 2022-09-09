Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder in Center City SEPTA platform shooting
Police have charged a suspect with murder in the shooting death of a man on a SEPTA trolley station platform in Center City.
Police release new image of man wanted in West Philly hit-and-run that left little girl critically wounded
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have revealed a new clue in the search for a hit-and-run driver who struck three people, including a 5-year-old girl who remains in critical condition. The three victims -- a 43-year-old man who just picked up the 5-year-old girl and her sister from day care -- were struck crossing the street in broad daylight last Friday.From his hospital bed inside Penn Presbyterian, 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg talked about the moments before a speeding red pickup truck plowed into him along with two young sisters as the trio and two other children were in the crosswalk at...
fox29.com
Police track AirPods to locate stolen vehicle with baby inside in Philadelphia, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - A child has been reunited with its mother after it was inside a car that was stolen from a driveway in Fox Chase, police say. The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is investigating the incident. Authorities say a baby was inside a Nissan Rogue taken from the...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night. Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the...
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
Philadelphia police stepping up patrols in city after several violent weekends
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is stepping up patrols. It's in response to a string of violent weekends in the city.The department has been struggling to maintain order through violent weekends all summer long. Chiefs have been telling upper leadership at the police department that this is something that they believe may work to help shifts overlap for this weekend.Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Philadelphia police patrols will move to 12-hour shifts. It's an increase of four hours per officer.The department has been challenged to manage weekend violence."We need them 12 hours," Dorothy Stovall said. "I wish we could...
Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
Father of 7, a SEPTA conductor, killed in Germantown ambush shooting: Police
The family said right after his wife got inside the home, someone ambushed 37-year-old Daniel Ruley.
Mother of slain Philadelphia rec center worker wants killer 'put away for life'
"She was a person who was always trying to help somebody. She was a person about love and caring," said the mother of a slain Philadelphia rec center worker.
phl17.com
13-year-old girl last seen in West Oak Lane
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Friday. Police say 13-year-old Joeleah Green-Williams was last seen on the 7100 block of Georgian Road around 5:30 pm. She was last seen wearing a blue skirt, white shirt, white Air Force sneakers,...
fox29.com
Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wanted For Attempted Murder In Bensalem
Police have issued a warrant against Stanley Wilson . he could be anywhere but police are concentrating their search in Bucks and Philadelphia. He got into an altercation with a mutual acquaintance at the WAWA on Route 1 in the township on September 9,2022. He pulled a knife and stabbed...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
NBC Philadelphia
14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
phl17.com
Fairhill man fatally shot in his neighborhood
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Fairhill. The incident happened on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street around 9:31 pm Friday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back. The victim arrived at...
fox29.com
Two women targeted by armed carjackers in Upper Darby neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in a Philadelphia suburb are warning residents about a pair of armed carjackers after two incidents last week, including the gunpoint robbery of a senior woman. The Upper Darby Police Department said the first theft happened on the 500 block of Wilde Avenue early Thursday morning. Two...
Reported rape near high school in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a reported rape in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at North 2nd and Luzerne Streets, right across from Thomas Edison High School. The victim says she was held inside a makeshift tent during the assault. CBS3 is working to confirm if police have any suspects.
6-month-old baby reunited with mother after carjacking, abduction, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 6-month-old baby is reunited with her mother after a car was stolen with the child inside. It all began around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.Police say the baby was taken when a 2020 Nissan Rogue was stolen out of the driveway of a home on the 800 block of Arnold Street.According to officials, the mother left her Apple earbuds inside of the car which helped police track down the vehicle.The abandoned car and the baby were both recovered about a half hour later in Rhawnhurst.Police are still searching for the suspect.
