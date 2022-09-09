Read full article on original website
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wanted For Attempted Murder In Bensalem
Police have issued a warrant against Stanley Wilson . he could be anywhere but police are concentrating their search in Bucks and Philadelphia. He got into an altercation with a mutual acquaintance at the WAWA on Route 1 in the township on September 9,2022. He pulled a knife and stabbed...
Man charged with murder in Center City SEPTA platform shooting
Police have charged a suspect with murder in the shooting death of a man on a SEPTA trolley station platform in Center City.
delawarevalleynews.com
Video: Male Wanted For Murder In Philly Subway System
Philadelphia police are asking for your help in finding the suspect who is wanted for shooting another male and killing him at an underground trolley stop in center city. This killing happened on September 10, 2022 at 2:15PM. The two men had some kind of altercation. Security cameras are prevalent...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male From Texas Arrested In Subway Shooting
It was just after 2:00 PM when an altercation happened on the trolley platform at 19th and Market Street. One male did not have a gun. The other male was armed. police said that his name was Terance Tasby. He is 33 years old and previously resided on the 1900 block of Young Street in Dallas Texas.
Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A dramatic end to a wild police foot pursuit in Allentown. Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted for a robbery at Americus Hotel is now in custody.CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
7-Eleven employee shot after asking for ID during cigarette purchase: Police
According to Philadelphia police, the 24-year-old male employee was shot after he requested identification from a customer looking to buy cigarettes.
NBC Philadelphia
Mortally Wounded Man Crashes Into Cars on West Philly Street
A reported hit-and-run was actually a fatal shooting after a man, who was mortally wounded after being shot in the abdomen, drove his car into two other vehicles, Philadelphia police said. Police officers found the man in the area of 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia around 11:30...
White officer on trial for killing unarmed Black motorist
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A white Philadelphia police officer became distraught when he learned that a Black motorist he fatally shot after a high-speed chase was unarmed, his lawyer said as the ex-officer’s third-degree murder trial began Tuesday. Prosecutors said that former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
Father of 7, a SEPTA conductor, killed in Germantown ambush shooting: Police
The family said right after his wife got inside the home, someone ambushed 37-year-old Daniel Ruley.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly 7-Eleven Employee Shot After Asking Men for ID
A convenience store employee was shot after he asked two men trying to buy tobacco products for their identification in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 24-year-old worker was critically injured when a man reached his gun on the other side of a plexiglass divider and opened fire, police said. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument after the employee asked the gunman and another man for their ID.
6-month-old baby reunited with mother after carjacking, abduction, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 6-month-old baby is reunited with her mother after a car was stolen with the child inside. It all began around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.Police say the baby was taken when a 2020 Nissan Rogue was stolen out of the driveway of a home on the 800 block of Arnold Street.According to officials, the mother left her Apple earbuds inside of the car which helped police track down the vehicle.The abandoned car and the baby were both recovered about a half hour later in Rhawnhurst.Police are still searching for the suspect.
Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform
Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.
Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time.
Trial begins for former Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot unarmed Black man
Former officer Eric Ruch fatally shot Dennis Plowden Jr. after a car chase and crash in East Germantown.
Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at officers, Philadelphia police say
Police were responding to a disturbance at the apartment complex when shots were fired.
Police ID teen fatally shot while walking with friend, dog in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
Philadelphia police say a teenager was gunned down while walking a dog in the city's Frankford section.
Shore News Network
