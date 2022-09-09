Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder in Center City SEPTA platform shooting
Police have charged a suspect with murder in the shooting death of a man on a SEPTA trolley station platform in Center City.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wanted For Attempted Murder In Bensalem
Police have issued a warrant against Stanley Wilson . he could be anywhere but police are concentrating their search in Bucks and Philadelphia. He got into an altercation with a mutual acquaintance at the WAWA on Route 1 in the township on September 9,2022. He pulled a knife and stabbed...
phl17.com
13-year-old girl last seen in West Oak Lane
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Friday. Police say 13-year-old Joeleah Green-Williams was last seen on the 7100 block of Georgian Road around 5:30 pm. She was last seen wearing a blue skirt, white shirt, white Air Force sneakers,...
fox29.com
Suspect identified in West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that injured man, three children
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a day worker who they say stole a truck and crashed into four people, including three children, outside a Philadelphia auto repair store earlier this month. Investigators say the suspect, identified by police as a man around 50-years-old name Dre, was picked up with...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night. Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
NBC Philadelphia
Mortally Wounded Man Crashes Into Cars on West Philly Street
A reported hit-and-run was actually a fatal shooting after a man, who was mortally wounded after being shot in the abdomen, drove his car into two other vehicles, Philadelphia police said. Police officers found the man in the area of 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia around 11:30...
6-month-old baby reunited with mother after carjacking, abduction, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 6-month-old baby is reunited with her mother after a car was stolen with the child inside. It all began around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.Police say the baby was taken when a 2020 Nissan Rogue was stolen out of the driveway of a home on the 800 block of Arnold Street.According to officials, the mother left her Apple earbuds inside of the car which helped police track down the vehicle.The abandoned car and the baby were both recovered about a half hour later in Rhawnhurst.Police are still searching for the suspect.
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
fox29.com
Watch: Video shows suspected targeted shooting of teen girl in North Philadelphia
New video shows the moments before police say a 17-year-old girl was shot to death while out walking a dog with a friend. Police believe the victim, identified by family members as Teryn, was targeted by a shooter who remains on the loose.
phl17.com
Man found dead inside a Mitsubishi Outlander on Lansdowne Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was found dead inside a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. The incident happened at 75th Street, and Lansdowne Avenue intersection around 1:35 am. According to police, a 34-year-old man was found in a vehicle with a headshot wound. Medics rushed the victim to...
Reported rape near high school in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a reported rape in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at North 2nd and Luzerne Streets, right across from Thomas Edison High School. The victim says she was held inside a makeshift tent during the assault. CBS3 is working to confirm if police have any suspects.
Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock shot, killed at South Los Angeles restaurant: Sources
Philadelphia-based rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday, Action News has learned.
Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform
Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.
fox29.com
DA: 14-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting of Philadelphia Parks and Rec employee
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia parks and rec employee, the Philadelphia District Attorney announced. According to authorities, Tiffany Fletcher, 40, was preparing to welcome students to the Mill Creek Recreation Center after school when she got stuck...
phl17.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in the stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed by an unknown person in West Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 61st and Ludlow Streets just after 6:00 am. According to police, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed once in the abdomen. Medics transported the victim...
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
NBC Philadelphia
14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time.
