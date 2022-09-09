Read full article on original website
Weedsport Kartway Returns To Action Sunday With James Shutts Memorial
WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s 2022 season continues on Sunday, September 18 with the fourth round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series featuring the James Shutts Memorial, presented by Novelis. All eight points divisions will be in action on Sunday as well as the $722 to win...
Nicholas G. Vanderveer
AUBURN, NY – Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, New York, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego, New York. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Cayuga Community College.
West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
7 Must-Try Watkins Glen Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Watkins Glen NY
Watkins Glen is located at the south end of Seneca Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. This glacial lake region is noted for several state parks, scenery, camping, Bed & Breakfasts, wineries, and food (especially grapes). Seneca Lake pier is located in downtown...
Robert James Urbach
FULTON – Robert James Urbach, 82, of Fulton, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. Bob was born June 2, 1940 in Astoria, Long Island, New York, to William and Grace Gallager Urbach. He served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Bob was employed as the Main Receiving Clerk with Alcan until his retirement in 1999.
John B. Hurlbutt
OSWEGO – John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, New York, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D. and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt. John graduated from Middlesex Valley Central High School and earned his BA from...
12th Annual STRIDE To SAVE Lives 5K Fun Walk/Run In Oswego This Saturday
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th annual STRIDE to SAVE Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the SUNY Oswego...
ACC Power Rankings: John Wildhack wanted Syracuse to separate from the pack. It’s trending up
Syracuse, N.Y. — This week’s Power Rankings saw some reshuffling near the top and at the bottom. Duke earned its way out of the basement with a victory against a Big Ten foe.
Harris Named Director of Facilities and Construction at Christopher Community
Oswego, NY – — Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joe Harris as Director of Facilities and Construction. “Our organization is pleased to welcome Joe as Director of Facilities and Construction,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “His 20-plus years of experience in...
Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
Syracuse’s ACC schedule is here: Dates for all 20 conference games, including Duke at the Dome
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Home games with Duke and North Carolina highlight Syracuse’s ACC schedule, which the conference released on Tuesday. The Tar Heels come to the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 24, while the Blue Devils come to the Dome on Saturday, Feb. 18. Those games will...
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 4 to September 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Full story here. Working together, Huhtamaki, Inc. and the city of...
Syracuse football trailing Notre Dame in national power ratings is total joke
To me and many other Syracuse football fans, the only national rankings that truly matter come at the end of the season. Hopefully, following a bowl-game berth and subsequent victory, the Orange will find itself highly rated in the major top-25 polls and in national rankings from other sources. But...
Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!
A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
Syracuse Gun Show coming to New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday
Geddes, N.Y. — The Syracuse Gun Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress building on Saturday and Sunday. The hours for the show are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The show is hosted...
Fulton Block Builder Neighborhood Block Celebrations Continue
FULTON – As part of the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, in addition to working together and sharing resources to improve the exteriors of their homes, participating homeowners plan a celebratory event. Shannon Sawyer is the Block leader for a very active group on Batavia and Fulton Avenues had...
