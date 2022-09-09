ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

Oswego County Today

Nicholas G. Vanderveer

AUBURN, NY – Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, New York, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego, New York. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Cayuga Community College.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Robert James Urbach

FULTON – Robert James Urbach, 82, of Fulton, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. Bob was born June 2, 1940 in Astoria, Long Island, New York, to William and Grace Gallager Urbach. He served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Bob was employed as the Main Receiving Clerk with Alcan until his retirement in 1999.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

John B. Hurlbutt

OSWEGO – John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, New York, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D. and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt. John graduated from Middlesex Valley Central High School and earned his BA from...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
CHITTENANGO, NY
Big Frog 104

Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!

A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
newyorkupstate.com

Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
SYRACUSE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
SODUS POINT, NY
