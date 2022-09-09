He has long ditched the Yung Berg moniker and is now known as the award-winning producer Hitmaka, and it doesn't look like he'll be returning to the mic anytime soon. Although some will never forget those early days of Hitmaka's career, it was announced last year that he would be spending his time crafting tracks for the industry's hitmakers as well as acting as Vice President of A&R at Empire. He spoke about his evolution while on the Posted on the Corner Podcast, including his upbringing that differed greatly from other rappers on the scene during his inception in Hip Hop.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO