Read full article on original website
Related
‘Rick and Morty’s Showrunner Reveals That Rick Prime “Has Been There All Along”
For years, Rick and Morty fans have known that our Rick and Morty aren’t from the same dimensions. But Season 6 has finally answered a question that’s been lurking in the edges of this fact: What happened to our Morty’s original Rick? That answer may be one of the saddest details of this constantly depressing show. Spoilers ahead.
Wendy's Launches Limited-Time 'Rick and Morty'-Inspired Meals and Drinks
In celebration of its sixth season, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty has teamed up with Wendy's to offer limited-edition Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors, combo meals and merch giveaways. The fast food chain has brought back Portal Time Lemon Lime, a previously popular flavor in their Freestyle machines featuring zesty tart citrus...
A grandma shows her granddaughter 'shorthand' and it blows the internet away
'I’m literally losing my mind trying to understand this.'
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People are just finding out Barbie’s real name after all this time
Did you know Barbie actually has a totally different name? Yep, we didn't either, and the revelation has left people feeling pretty shocked. There are a few origin stories about how Barbie was created. According to PBS, Barbie was born after a trip to Europe taken by Ruth and her husband Elliot in 1956.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
Lifetime’s New Movie ‘House of Chains’ Is Inspired By a Disturbing True Story
Lifetime's new 'ripped from the headlines' movie 'House of Chains' is inspired by the story of the Turpin family. It premieres September 10.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
Instagram stories not muted: Here’s what’s going on and why the sound keeps playing on silent
Instagram users are growing increasingly annoyed at a persistent bug that allows Instagram Stories to play sound even when their phone is on mute. The problem began appearing late last week, according to reports on social media, and at first many thought the seemingly unmutable IG Stories was a new “feature” of the app the company added to make it more akin to TikTok (something Instagram parent Meta is keen to do).
Fast Company
Fanatics names former Beats and MTV executive as new CMO for betting and gaming
In a clear indication that Fanatics is moving closer to launching a betting product, the sports e-commerce, retail, and collectibles giant has hired former Beats by Dre and MTV marketing exec Jason White as the first chief marketing officer for Fanatics Betting & Gaming, the company’s online sports betting and iGaming division.
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
hotnewhiphop.com
Hitmaka Talks "Privileged" Upbringing & Not Wanting To Be A Rapper Again
He has long ditched the Yung Berg moniker and is now known as the award-winning producer Hitmaka, and it doesn't look like he'll be returning to the mic anytime soon. Although some will never forget those early days of Hitmaka's career, it was announced last year that he would be spending his time crafting tracks for the industry's hitmakers as well as acting as Vice President of A&R at Empire. He spoke about his evolution while on the Posted on the Corner Podcast, including his upbringing that differed greatly from other rappers on the scene during his inception in Hip Hop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" Rumored Release Date Revealed
Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved sneakers of all-time. It is a Jumpman model that came out all the way back in 1988 and since that time, it has received a plethora of amazing offerings. As we approach 2023, Jordan Brand is looking to deliver even more great colorways of this shoe, and now, it seems like fans will be getting a Player Exclusive that Michael Jordan wore while playing for the Wizards.
IGN
First Look for Peter Pan and Wendy Revealed
At D23, audiences got the first look at the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy, a new live-action film that retells the story of the children who go to Neverland and meet Peter Pan. The new trailer begins with a shot of Neverland where Wendy and the Lost Boys just arrived at. The trailer eventually reveals a look at Peter Pan before ending on a look at Jude Law's Captain Hook.
Mic
40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner
Sometimes you’re faced with organizational or design conundrums at home. Perhaps you’re tired of the state of your chaotic wrapping paper storage or you’re wondering if there’s a better way to deal with that messy but delicious bacon grease post-Sunday brunch making. Well, you’re in luck: Your solution can be found below amongst these 40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
hotnewhiphop.com
Moneybagg Yo Deletes Instagram
Moneybagg Yo has kept a strong grip on hip-hop. The Memphis rapper has seen tremendous success in the past year following the release of A Gangsta's Pain, which stood among the best-selling albums of the year. However, fans have been longing for the release of a follow-up. The rapper has...
Disney announces new animated movie Wish – and it's about the famous star
A brand new Disney film titled Wish is on the way, as revealed at D23 2022. The film will focus on the star that Disney characters have wished upon through the years – yes, the one of "When You Wish Upon a Star" fame. The film focuses on main...
I went to YouTube star MrBeast's massively popular new burger restaurant and ate a shockingly disappointing meal
The first MrBeast Burger restaurant saw hundreds of fans during its opening weekend, filling its megamall location. It likely wasn't for the food.
Chipotle Is Putting An End To A Viral $3 Burrito Hack
Die-hard fans of fast food and casual dining restaurants know that sometimes a little creativity is all it takes to get a version of your favorite items at a lower price. The term "hack" was coined to describe the trend mentioned earlier. In the age of social media, videos sharing those restaurant hacks are plentiful across different platforms.
Comments / 0