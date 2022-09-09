ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Pre-read book 'Every Day the River Changes' inspires Class of 2026 to pursue their passions while at Princeton

By Emily Aronson, Office of Communications
Princeton University
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Princeton University

Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater presents Ask Your Questions with Daniel Alexander Jones

Event is culmination of a weeklong residency by Jones, an award-winning, interdisciplinary artist and Belknap Short-Term Visiting Fellow in Princeton’s Humanities Council, along with Deborah Paredez of Columbia University. The Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater at Princeton University invites the community to Ask Your Questions, the...
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy