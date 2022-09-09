Read full article on original website
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
WMTW
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Paul LePage and Janet Mills at odds over possible closure of Shawmut Dam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage held a press conference Monday to discuss the potential closure of the Shawmut Dam in Skowhegan. LePage accused Gov. Janet Mills of planning to close the dam, which he said would also mean the closure of the Sappi Mill right next door.
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
lcnme.com
Red’s Eats Challenges Maine’s Business Community to Help #SaveMaineLobstermen
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has teamed up with one of Maine’s most iconic lobster shacks, Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, to launch its fall fundraising challenge urging all businesses that rely on a strong lobster industry to contribute to the association’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. All contributions...
WMTW
Paul LePage raises fate of Kennebec River dam as issue in Maine governor’s race
FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Sep. 12, 2022 — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has raised a new issue in this year’s Maine governor’s race – environmental regulations over a Kennebec River hydroelectric dam that could affect the survival of one of the state’s last pulp mills and hundreds of jobs.
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
New York man drowns in western Maine lake
RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine — A New York man drowned on Saturday at Mooselookmeguntic Lake located off of Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation. Eric Werthman, 81, of Glenford, New York, reportedly told his wife he was going for a swim at the lake off Bemis Road located next to his and his wife's residence, Sheriff Scott R. Nichols Sr. with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Monday.
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
Recently, a woman named Ann Webb came across some old photos in a storage unit. She is hoping that she will be able to return the photos to the family members of those in the pictures. She knows that one of the people in the photos is a woman named...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
Compound Injustice: PFAS may concentrate over time in landfills near the Penobscot Indian Reservation
“Forever chemicals” can enter ecosystems and waters, moving from sources like manufacturing facilities and military bases to soils, aquifers and the Gulf of Maine. Illustration by MollyMaps. Research: Marina Schauffler. Licensed under Creative Commons. A small jet boat slapped along the Penobscot River, prompting a flock of ducks to...
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater has 2 more concerts before events are indoors
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A busy weekend on the Bangor waterfront... Two jam packed shows - Jason Aldean on Saturday night and Sting last night... The Maine Savings Amphitheater now has two more concerts before it’s inaugural run comes to a close.. certainly an eventful year. REO Speedwagon and...
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow returns as a walking tour
At Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, preparations are underway for the eighth annual Gardens Aglow. This year, the seasonal celebration returns to its roots as a walking tour with a new, reimagined design. With more than 650,000 LED lights woven through 14 acres of central gardens, the Gardens is amplifying the brightest light display in Maine. Guests will experience illuminated trails, nature-inspired sculptures, themed areas, and all new energizing designs inspired by the color theory Horticulturist and Gardens Aglow Program Manager Brent McHale uses in his horticultural work. In addition to dramatic lighting, guests can enjoy grab-and-go snacks, hot chocolate, and seasonal wares in Gardenshop.
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
boothbayregister.com
Skin Twins med-spa opens in Boothbay Harbor
Born and raised in Boothbay, Evie and I are very excited for our new endeavor – opening a small med-spa in the heart of Boothbay Harbor. We have landed on the name The Skin Twin RNs LLC, which fits us both perfectly. Located at 11 Commercial Street, we will be partnering with our cousin Kaitlin of The Skin Place to work expand services to include medical grade products. Our mission is to assist you in your skincare journey. Our focus will always be medical first, then aesthetic. We are so excited to be offering Skinbetter Science products. At Skinbetter, accomplished science represents the deep knowledge and rigorous study of skin and skincare chemistry. This quality, medical grade line offers potent and unique formulas that are dermatologist tested, paraben + fragrance + dye free, and also cruelty free. We will begin to offer very basic services at first until we all get into a rhythm. These services will include neuromodulators such as Botox for fine lines and wrinkles, dermal filler in the lips for an enhanced appearance, Vi Chemical peels for improvement with tone, texture, acne, scarring and discoloration.
penbaypilot.com
Book by Camden author wins 2022 New England Society Book Award
The New England Society in the City of New York (NES) has announced that Dead By Dawn, by Paul Doiron, is the winner of one of the 2022 New England Society Book Awards, which recognize books of merit that celebrate New England and its culture. The NES Book Awards are...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
