Born and raised in Boothbay, Evie and I are very excited for our new endeavor – opening a small med-spa in the heart of Boothbay Harbor. We have landed on the name The Skin Twin RNs LLC, which fits us both perfectly. Located at 11 Commercial Street, we will be partnering with our cousin Kaitlin of The Skin Place to work expand services to include medical grade products. Our mission is to assist you in your skincare journey. Our focus will always be medical first, then aesthetic. We are so excited to be offering Skinbetter Science products. At Skinbetter, accomplished science represents the deep knowledge and rigorous study of skin and skincare chemistry. This quality, medical grade line offers potent and unique formulas that are dermatologist tested, paraben + fragrance + dye free, and also cruelty free. We will begin to offer very basic services at first until we all get into a rhythm. These services will include neuromodulators such as Botox for fine lines and wrinkles, dermal filler in the lips for an enhanced appearance, Vi Chemical peels for improvement with tone, texture, acne, scarring and discoloration.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO