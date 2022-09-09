ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland

Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belgrade Lakes, ME
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Camden, ME
City
Waterville, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Waterville, ME
Government
Waterville, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bar Harbor, ME
92 Moose

Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?

Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Serra
Person
Maya Lin
NEWS CENTER Maine

New York man drowns in western Maine lake

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine — A New York man drowned on Saturday at Mooselookmeguntic Lake located off of Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation. Eric Werthman, 81, of Glenford, New York, reportedly told his wife he was going for a swim at the lake off Bemis Road located next to his and his wife's residence, Sheriff Scott R. Nichols Sr. with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Monday.
RANGELEY, ME
94.3 WCYY

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Art Gallery#Lockwood Hotel Opens#Charlestowne Hotels#Greene Block Studios#Lockwood Mill
Q106.5

Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor

Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Savings Amphitheater has 2 more concerts before events are indoors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A busy weekend on the Bangor waterfront... Two jam packed shows - Jason Aldean on Saturday night and Sting last night... The Maine Savings Amphitheater now has two more concerts before it’s inaugural run comes to a close.. certainly an eventful year. REO Speedwagon and...
BANGOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Gardens Aglow returns as a walking tour

At Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, preparations are underway for the eighth annual Gardens Aglow. This year, the seasonal celebration returns to its roots as a walking tour with a new, reimagined design. With more than 650,000 LED lights woven through 14 acres of central gardens, the Gardens is amplifying the brightest light display in Maine. Guests will experience illuminated trails, nature-inspired sculptures, themed areas, and all new energizing designs inspired by the color theory Horticulturist and Gardens Aglow Program Manager Brent McHale uses in his horticultural work. In addition to dramatic lighting, guests can enjoy grab-and-go snacks, hot chocolate, and seasonal wares in Gardenshop.
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
boothbayregister.com

Skin Twins med-spa opens in Boothbay Harbor

Born and raised in Boothbay, Evie and I are very excited for our new endeavor – opening a small med-spa in the heart of Boothbay Harbor. We have landed on the name The Skin Twin RNs LLC, which fits us both perfectly. Located at 11 Commercial Street, we will be partnering with our cousin Kaitlin of The Skin Place to work expand services to include medical grade products. Our mission is to assist you in your skincare journey. Our focus will always be medical first, then aesthetic. We are so excited to be offering Skinbetter Science products. At Skinbetter, accomplished science represents the deep knowledge and rigorous study of skin and skincare chemistry. This quality, medical grade line offers potent and unique formulas that are dermatologist tested, paraben + fragrance + dye free, and also cruelty free. We will begin to offer very basic services at first until we all get into a rhythm. These services will include neuromodulators such as Botox for fine lines and wrinkles, dermal filler in the lips for an enhanced appearance, Vi Chemical peels for improvement with tone, texture, acne, scarring and discoloration.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Book by Camden author wins 2022 New England Society Book Award

The New England Society in the City of New York (NES) has announced that Dead By Dawn, by Paul Doiron, is the winner of one of the 2022 New England Society Book Awards, which recognize books of merit that celebrate New England and its culture. The NES Book Awards are...
CAMDEN, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday

HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy