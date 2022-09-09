Read full article on original website
6 weeks on, 1 week off: Mona Shores trying new schedule that prioritizes consistency
NORTON SHORES, MI – Mona Shores Public Schools is trying out a new schedule this year which school leaders hope will establish a more consistent routine for students and staff after two unpredictable years of the coronavirus pandemic. The district kicked off the new school year last week with...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Ideal Theatre awarded nearly one million dollars for renovation
Clare’s Ideal Theatre, closed since the beginning of the pandemic, is in the middle of a massive renovation to restore the historic landmark in Clare. Now the new owners, sisters who grew up right here in Clare, will have some help from the State of Michigan because as part of Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP), the renovation process will get a big financial boost with a Real Estate Rehabilitation Award for $988,045.
wbrn.com
Consumers Energy to host Rogers Dam discussion at Mecosta Township Hall next week
Consumers Energy will be hosting a meeting at Mecosta Township Hall next week to discuss the future of Rogers Dam. The utility says they are looking for input from area communities to help them determine the future of their 13 river hydro dams in Michigan. Ahead of their dams’ operating...
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon unveils $1 billion plan to bolster police forces in Michigan
Grand Rapids — Calling public safety a "top issue" in Michigan, Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon detailed a $1 billion proposal Tuesday to recruit, retain and train police officers and other emergency personnel. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, laid out the plan during an...
wbrn.com
City of Big Rapids hires law firm to take over for outgoing city attorney in 2023
The City of Big Rapids has hired a new law firm to take over for outgoing City Attorney Eric Williams in 2023. The City Commission recently approved a two- year contract with Mika Meyers PLC for attorney services. According to the resolution, the contract has an option of two (3)...
Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022
Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
Report: MSU president told to resign
Michigan State University's president has been asked to resign, the Detroit Free Press reports.
$250M development on Muskegon Lake seeking dredge, fill permits and access to city property
MUSKEGON, MI – Developers of a $250 million marina, condo and boat business on Muskegon Lake are seeking state and city approvals of dredging and filling of the lake and use of public property. Adelaide Pointe is proposed for an area just west of the city’s Hartshorn Marina. The...
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Inmates go on a two-day hunger strike
A hunger strike reportedly protesting the food at the Clare County Jail that started last Thursday only lasted a day and a half according to officials at the facility. Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski reported that the “hunger strike,” which involved the inmates of one cell at the jail, began September 1st at lunchtime, was “pretty much over” by Saturday September 3rd, when the inmates who were involved accepted their breakfast trays, making the “strike” last through just five meals.
oceanacountypress.com
Driver pleads to felony in connection to deadly crash.
HART — The driver in a crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Hart man, April 2, pleaded guilty to a felony of reckless driving causing death in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 12, according to Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon. In exchange for...
Detroit News
'Republicans for Whitmer' return to support Democratic governor in re-election bid
Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touted the support of more than 150 Republicans for her re-election campaign Monday, including several former GOP lawmakers and staff and appointees of ex-Republican Govs. John Engler and Rick Snyder. A couple dozen of those supporters, called Republicans for Whitmer, gathered with...
oceanacountypress.com
7 people displaced from home following fire.
SHELBY — Seven people were displaced from a home at 173 South Sessions Rd. following a fire Sunday, Sept. 11. Firefighters from Shelby-Benona, Hart and Grant Township responded to the scene, along with Life EMS and Shelby Police Department. The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults,...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
Hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan north of Muskegon today
A HIGH Beach Hazard Risk is in effect for the shore line, Mason and Oceana counties. From Muskegon to the south there is a MODERATE Beach Hazard is in effect for the remainder of the coast.
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
Kent County deputy fired, accused in criminal case
The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Marcelo Aranda, a former deputy, was fired after an internal investigation.
