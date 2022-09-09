ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Ideal Theatre awarded nearly one million dollars for renovation

Clare’s Ideal Theatre, closed since the beginning of the pandemic, is in the middle of a massive renovation to restore the historic landmark in Clare. Now the new owners, sisters who grew up right here in Clare, will have some help from the State of Michigan because as part of Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP), the renovation process will get a big financial boost with a Real Estate Rehabilitation Award for $988,045.
CLARE, MI
WNEM

Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
SANFORD, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon unveils $1 billion plan to bolster police forces in Michigan

Grand Rapids — Calling public safety a "top issue" in Michigan, Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon detailed a $1 billion proposal Tuesday to recruit, retain and train police officers and other emergency personnel. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, laid out the plan during an...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Kids

Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022

Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Inmates go on a two-day hunger strike

A hunger strike reportedly protesting the food at the Clare County Jail that started last Thursday only lasted a day and a half according to officials at the facility. Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski reported that the “hunger strike,” which involved the inmates of one cell at the jail, began September 1st at lunchtime, was “pretty much over” by Saturday September 3rd, when the inmates who were involved accepted their breakfast trays, making the “strike” last through just five meals.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Driver pleads to felony in connection to deadly crash.

HART — The driver in a crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Hart man, April 2, pleaded guilty to a felony of reckless driving causing death in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 12, according to Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon. In exchange for...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

7 people displaced from home following fire.

SHELBY — Seven people were displaced from a home at 173 South Sessions Rd. following a fire Sunday, Sept. 11. Firefighters from Shelby-Benona, Hart and Grant Township responded to the scene, along with Life EMS and Shelby Police Department. The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults,...
SHELBY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
MASON, MI
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

