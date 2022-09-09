Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on August 20, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Hundley Road about a theft.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile. On September 13, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Brusly Police Department in Louisiana reported that they are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christopher Taplin. According...
Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss
Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies with the Marine Division & Dive Team were conducting dive training at the Choupique Bayou Bridge in Carlyss, Louisiana when they recovered a truck from the water.
Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault
Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on September 12, 2022, that detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate. According...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 13, 2022, that on September 12, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street. James Williams III, 27, of Cut Off, Louisiana, who was not restrained at the time, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 151 After Driver Crosses Centerline for Unknow Reasons
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 151 After Driver Crosses Centerline for Unknow Reasons. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 13, 2022, that on September 12, at about 4:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road. Beverly A. Justice, 72, of West Monroe, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case
Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department issued an update on a July 10, 2022, identity theft investigation on September 12, 2022. On July 10, the Sulphur Police Department received a complaint about a possible identity theft at a business on South Cities Service Hwy.
Louisiana Man Cited Alleged Oyster and License Violations, Five Sacks of Oysters Seized
Louisiana Man Cited Alleged Oyster and License Violations, Five Sacks of Oysters Seized. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 9, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Theriot, Louisiana man for alleged oyster offenses on September 7 in Terrebonne Parish. Abelardo Carbajal, 59, of Theriot, Louisiana was...
Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office
Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on September 9, 2022, that a fire-related homicide case from November 2020 in DeQuincy, Louisiana ended with all three offenders pleading guilty in the 36th Judicial District Court and receiving the maximum sentence.
Chief Credit Officer of Failed Louisiana Bank Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine
Chief Credit Officer of Failed Louisiana Bank Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that William J. Burnell (“Burnell”), age 72, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on September 13, 2022, to conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank (“ Bank “), the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures
Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) issued guidance to the housing and real estate industries on September 13, 2022, to aid them in preparing for an anticipated change in the legislation regulating the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes throughout Louisiana.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After His Vehicle Collided with a Concrete Traffic Barrier and Caught on Fire
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After His Vehicle Collided with a Concrete Traffic Barrier and Caught on Fire. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 10, 2022, the Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 1:30 am, Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90B east, just east of General De Gaulle Drive. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 38-year-old Charles Garrett of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department revealed on September 7, 2022, that investigators arrested Hunter Talley, 26, for his alleged involvement in two different occurrences involving two 13-year-old female victims. The incidents occurred at school bus pick-up and drop-off locations on September 1st and 2nd, 2022.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 6 – September 9
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 6 – September 9. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, patrol, and K9 deputies all worked together to arrest a Shreveport, Louisiana man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night.
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5. Louisiana – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 5, south of Kalmbach Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Eric Sweet, 34, of Many, Louisiana, was unrestrained and died in the crash.
