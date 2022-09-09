ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on August 20, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Hundley Road about a theft.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile. On September 13, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Brusly Police Department in Louisiana reported that they are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christopher Taplin. According...
BRUSLY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss

Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies with the Marine Division & Dive Team were conducting dive training at the Choupique Bayou Bridge in Carlyss, Louisiana when they recovered a truck from the water.
CARLYSS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault

Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on September 12, 2022, that detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate. According...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 13, 2022, that on September 12, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street. James Williams III, 27, of Cut Off, Louisiana, who was not restrained at the time, was killed in the crash.
CUT OFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 151 After Driver Crosses Centerline for Unknow Reasons

Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 151 After Driver Crosses Centerline for Unknow Reasons. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 13, 2022, that on September 12, at about 4:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road. Beverly A. Justice, 72, of West Monroe, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case

Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department issued an update on a July 10, 2022, identity theft investigation on September 12, 2022. On July 10, the Sulphur Police Department received a complaint about a possible identity theft at a business on South Cities Service Hwy.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office

Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on September 9, 2022, that a fire-related homicide case from November 2020 in DeQuincy, Louisiana ended with all three offenders pleading guilty in the 36th Judicial District Court and receiving the maximum sentence.
DEQUINCY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Chief Credit Officer of Failed Louisiana Bank Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine

Chief Credit Officer of Failed Louisiana Bank Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that William J. Burnell (“Burnell”), age 72, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on September 13, 2022, to conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank (“ Bank “), the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
LACASSINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures

Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) issued guidance to the housing and real estate industries on September 13, 2022, to aid them in preparing for an anticipated change in the legislation regulating the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes throughout Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After His Vehicle Collided with a Concrete Traffic Barrier and Caught on Fire

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After His Vehicle Collided with a Concrete Traffic Barrier and Caught on Fire. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 10, 2022, the Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 1:30 am, Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90B east, just east of General De Gaulle Drive. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 38-year-old Charles Garrett of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department revealed on September 7, 2022, that investigators arrested Hunter Talley, 26, for his alleged involvement in two different occurrences involving two 13-year-old female victims. The incidents occurred at school bus pick-up and drop-off locations on September 1st and 2nd, 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million

A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, patrol, and K9 deputies all worked together to arrest a Shreveport, Louisiana man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5. Louisiana – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 5, south of Kalmbach Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Eric Sweet, 34, of Many, Louisiana, was unrestrained and died in the crash.
MANY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

