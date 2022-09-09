Read full article on original website
South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.
In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America
Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State
The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands. That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest"...
Which South Dakota Attraction Is ‘Criminally Underrated’?
We are quite accustomed to South Dakota being overlooked when it comes to being a tourist attraction. It seems at times that if it wasn't for Mount Rushmore and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that we wouldn't get any love at all from anyone outside the state. But that's not the...
Farmer’s Latest Video Game Will Showcase Iowa Agriculture
From video games to real life, one lucky Iowan has been able to live out his dream when turning his online farm into reality. But that wasn’t the end of Grant Hilbert’s farming adventures. He’s going back online with his farm, but this time, he owns more than his virtual plot.
Which Iowa and Minnesota Locations Are Getting New Names?
Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
What’s The Top Crop in South Dakota vs Minnesota, Iowa?
From farm-to-table, each state in the U.S. is known for providing many ag products and commodities. Get out of your concrete lifestyle and take a drive out of the city and look in any direction. Yes, this is where much of your dinner comes from. That milk and yogurt you...
Iowa Siblings Celebrate 150 Years Of Farming Tradition
Imagine owning something for 150 years. With the average life expectancy, we probably won’t be able to personally own anything for 150 years but there are other ways around that. Over three hundred farmers in Iowa celebrated having farmland in their families for over 100 and 150 years of...
Iowa Has Some of the Cheapest Car Repair Bills in America
Maine - $349.25. South Dakota and Minnesota landed just outside the top ten cheapest states for car repairs in the country. The Mount Rushmore State was 12th overall despite the 41st highest labor costs in America ($147.27). The state improved by seven spots in this year's survey. That's offset by...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food
The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair. For one local family, it was a day to take in all the...
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal, Early Winter For Minnesota, Iowa, and SD
The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended winter weather forecast. And they say: 'Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”. The Farmers Almanac explains that every year since 1818 they provide an extended weather forecast that helps people plan ahead. The first day of winter and the shortest day of...
The Midwest Needs To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
What Is South Dakota’s Top Trending Fashion and Beauty Trend?
Do you consider yourself to be a trendy person? Always on top of the latest styles in fashion and beauty. If you answered yes, you can test that theory out now against the findings from a fashion and beauty survey that was conducted recently by a website called StyleSeat.com. In...
5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall
Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
Iowa, Its Time To Think Fertilizer Again
Fertilizer has been the root of a lot of stress lately when it comes to farming. The weather this year caused the spring application season to not go well which then led to an oversupply in the market says ADM Director of Sales Jake Niederer. The weather was terrible, which...
