Iowa State

Kickin Country 100.5

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State

Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall

Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
TRAVEL
Kickin Country 100.5

Iowa, Its Time To Think Fertilizer Again

Fertilizer has been the root of a lot of stress lately when it comes to farming. The weather this year caused the spring application season to not go well which then led to an oversupply in the market says ADM Director of Sales Jake Niederer. The weather was terrible, which...
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

