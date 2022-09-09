Read full article on original website
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith blasts media after season-opening loss
Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons had the division-rival New Orleans Saints where they wanted them in Sunday’s season opener.
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
Von Miller: Fournette's block on Parsons must be eliminated from NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette's viral hit on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during Sunday's game didn't sit well with some around the NFL. Fournette hit Parsons during a pass play when the Cowboys pass-rusher was already engaged with Bucs offensive tackle Josh Wells. No penalty was called.
theScore
Report: Steelers believe Watt suffered torn pec
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt reportedly will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left in the fourth quarter and...
theScore
Seahawks' Adams suffers quad injury in win over Broncos
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a "serious" quad injury in Monday's 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos, head coach Pete Carroll said postgame, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adams was carted to the locker room in the second quarter and did not return. The star safety limped off the...
musictimes.com
T.I., Fans Reacts To Atlanta Falcons Debut Song 'Rise Up' For THIS Reason: 'Who Did You Call?'
American football team Atlanta Falcons dropped "Rise Up," the new anthem to get their fans hyped up for the season, but instead of getting hyped, fans are majorly annoyed. The city of Atlanta is known for bearing the music industry some big names, including Gucci Mane, Ludacris, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil John, T.I., and many more.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's Monday news conference: Here's what he said
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will take the stand Monday. Campbell has his first after-game Monday news conference of the season, following the Lions' 38-35 loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles. Scroll down for live updates from reporters on the scene. ...
Rams’ Matthew Stafford injury status for Week 2 gets critical update from Sean McVay
Matthew Stafford did not play his best football in the season opening Week 1 loss for the Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 Super Bowl champion Stafford underwent a non-surgical procedure and PRP injection in his right elbow during the offseason. Sean McVay didn’t seem too concerned...
theScore
49ers' Mitchell to miss 8 weeks with sprained MCL
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be out approximately eight weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. The injury will not require surgery, Shanahan adds. Mitchell rushed for 41 yards...
theScore
Report: Brady expected to retire after 2022 season
The 2022 campaign is expected to be the final of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's career, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brady briefly retired following last season but returned to the Buccaneers 40 days later. Since rejoining the team, he's remained mum on how long he plans to continue playing. The veteran told reporters in July that he's taking a "year-to-year" approach.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kiyomi Cook, Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota’s Wife
Marcus Mariota is in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons and is also celebrating his first anniversary as a married man. The quarterback married his college sweetheart when he was with the Raiders. Now Falcons fans want to know more about Marcus Mariota’s wife, Kiyomi Cook. And she knows a thing or two about the athletic life. However, this NFL WAG is pretty low-key, so Falcons fans want to know more about her. So we reveal all the details about Marcus Mariota’s wife in this Kiyomi Cook wiki.
theScore
CFB Week 3 big games: A coach departed, and a quarterback arrival?
As Alabama found out, just because you're a three-touchdown favorite doesn't mean you're not capable of being tested. Yes, the Crimson Tide beat Texas. But if we judge Nick Saban's group by the expectation set by a point spread that rose to -21, then Alabama failed its first test. The team survived Austin, though, keeping all its season-long goals intact.
theScore
Report: Mac Jones dealing with back spasms, has chance to play Week 2
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered from back spasms during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, reports NFL.com Kevin Patra. There's a chance Jones plays this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers after his X-Rays reportedly came back negative. The 24-year-old's injury isn't considered serious, but the Patriots will...
theScore
Report: Prescott to miss 6-8 weeks after hand surgery
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks following surgery on his throwing hand due to an injury suffered in Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. Prescott, who sustained a fracture near his thumb, underwent successful surgery Monday to...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 2 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 2.
theScore
Seahawks spoil Wilson's return, beat Broncos in MNF opener
SEATTLE (AP) — It was a familiar scene in Seattle: Russell Wilson leading his team downfield for a game-winning score late in the fourth quarter. This time, he wasn’t given a chance by his new coach in Denver, pulled off the field in exchange for a 64-yard field goal attempt that left plenty of confusion and the Seattle Seahawks celebrating an unexpected season-opening, 17-16 victory over the Broncos on Monday night.
theScore
Broncos' Hackett: 'We definitely should have gone for it' on 4th down
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett changed his tune on the decision to attempt a long field goal instead of going for it on fourth down in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. "Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it," Hackett said Tuesday. He added:...
theScore
NFL Week 1 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams
How much importance do you put on one game? Sure, it's currently each NFL team's only on-field data point, but would you react as aggressively with leagues that play 82 or 162 contests? Just ask last season's Packers and Titans whether their first game was indicative of their quality. Reliable ratings don't care about the result of one matchup.
theScore
Record-setting Vikings receiver Jefferson learned his lessons well
Justin Jefferson was unstoppable Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings receiver is doing things that not even the great Randy Moss accomplished in his time there. After one of the greatest two-season stretches to begin an NFL career, Jefferson opened Year 3 with a personal-best 184 yards and two touchdowns versus the Packers. But it's no surprise to those closest to him. Take his brother/manager Jordan Jefferson, who played quarterback at LSU from 2008-11.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Week 1 takeaways for every AFC team, top waiver adds
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses his Week 1 takeaways from every AFC team, recaps...
