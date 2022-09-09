Marcus Mariota is in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons and is also celebrating his first anniversary as a married man. The quarterback married his college sweetheart when he was with the Raiders. Now Falcons fans want to know more about Marcus Mariota’s wife, Kiyomi Cook. And she knows a thing or two about the athletic life. However, this NFL WAG is pretty low-key, so Falcons fans want to know more about her. So we reveal all the details about Marcus Mariota’s wife in this Kiyomi Cook wiki.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO