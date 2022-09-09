Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
buffalorising.com
Let’s go, Buffal-“O”!
The 2022 Music is Art (MiA) was firing on all cylinders this year. For those who rode bikes or took the Metro Rail, it was a breeze to get in and out. For others, there was a bit of a log jam. Thankfully, the River Fest Park annex of the festival was available for those who didn’t want to (or couldn’t) enter onto Kelly Island. The best part of the River Fest Park location was that there was a tiki boat that was shuttling people back and forth, which was a welcome surprise.
buffalorising.com
Buffalo-Kanazawa Sister City 60th Anniversary Celebration
Celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Buffalo’s sister city ties with Kanazawa, Japan, are scheduled to be held on September 30 and October 1 at the Buffalo History Museum. As part of the celebration, there will be an official unveiling of artist Kristin Brandt’s “Friendship mural that is now...
buffalorising.com
A Beacon of Hope: Michigan Street Baptist Church & Nash House Museum
When The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC) introduced its new strategic action plan and economic development strategy to the public this past February, it was an exciting day to say the least. To think that the future of the corridor finally looked so bright, with so many incredible urbanist features that spotlighted the historic nature of the neighborhood and its buildings…
buffalorising.com
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond
OK, just about everyone can take a walk—that is, put one foot in front of the other, and move. But relishing a walk (for other than counting steps) is something else. That requires the feeling of wonder, and the sense of renewal, that come from seeing, from observing, and from appreciating, whatever happens to be on that day’s excursion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buffalorising.com
Big Deal: Noel Sutton makes a bid for the Butler Mansion
One of Buffalo’s most significant historic mansions is being sold. University at Buffalo has opened the sale of the Williams-Butler House (the Butler Mansion) to a select number of bidders, although it is unclear who they all are, or what their plans are for the 16,000 square foot building, situated at the corner of Delaware and North. As of late, UB was utilizing the mansion as the school’s Jacobs Executive Development Center.
buffalorising.com
Canalside Gateway Building Advances
Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) is moving forward with plans for the first building on the North Aud Block. The Canalside Gateway Building, with an approximate 3,000 square perimeter footprint, will be a four-story structure that includes a level along the canal towpath. It will provide information, public restrooms, security, retail and ADA accessibility between the two-level Canalside site, while consolidating waterfront operations at the same location.
