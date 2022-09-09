Read full article on original website
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America
Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.
In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Iowa is Home to a Haunted Jail That You Can Tour [PHOTOS]
Did you know that Iowa is home to an incredibly unique (and possibly haunted) jailhouse?. The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs all the way back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour!
Minnesota’s “Hockeyland” #1 Documentary over the Weekend
Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota. This documentary came out over the weekend and was shown at Parkwood...
UPDATE: Thousands Of Nurses In Minnesota Officially On Strike
After months of negotiations thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth, have officially gone on strike as of 7 am. this morning. According to KARE11 "This is the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history, according to the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA). Picketing Health Care Workers will be outside 16 different hospitals from September 12-15. Northland hospitals participating in the strike are Essentia Health, Duluth, Superior, and Moose Lake, and St. Lukes in Duluth.
Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State
The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands. That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest"...
Which South Dakota Attraction Is ‘Criminally Underrated’?
We are quite accustomed to South Dakota being overlooked when it comes to being a tourist attraction. It seems at times that if it wasn't for Mount Rushmore and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that we wouldn't get any love at all from anyone outside the state. But that's not the...
How Well Do Electric Vehicles Handle Minnesota and South Dakota Winters?
Electric vehicle sales have been increasing year over year. The surge in gas prices this summer also has made electric vehicles more appealing. I wouldn't worry about driving an electric vehicle in the summer in an Upper Midwestern climate, but what about our harsh winters?. Winters in South Dakota and...
Which Iowa and Minnesota Locations Are Getting New Names?
Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
Sorry South Dakota, Cinnamon Rolls Have No Business Near Chili
There is nothing like when the weather turns cold, and you're able to make your own special recipe for making a pot of chili. I like to mainly just use meat and beans with mine. But, that is something that is also up for discussion; in Texas, they don't use...
Jojo Siwa Did A Surprise Performance at an Iowa Wedding [WATCH]
It is every person's dream to find the love of their life, have a beautiful wedding, and have a major internet celebrity sing a song at their reception. And it seems like everyone has discovered that Jojo Siwa has been making quite a few trips to Iowa recently. The YouTuber...
Did The Queen Of England Own A Lake House In Minnesota?
Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign. Now, I'm not obsessed with the Royal family like a lot of people, but I am kind of a history nerd, so I did watch a lot of news and read a lot of articles yesterday. I...
Minnesotans React To Post Malone Being In Minnesota
One of the current best-selling artists of today, Post Malone played an emotional show to a sold-out crowd at the Xcel Energy Center. Post Malone was on full display as he poured his heart out during his 'Twelve Toothache' tour. I have been a fan of Posty since I first heard 'Congratulations' and 'White Iverson' off his debut album 'Stoney' back in 2016.
Minnesota Landmark Named One of America’s “Most Haunted”
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has no shortage of haunted places, but one such spot takes the crown as the scariest of them all. Visitors to this landmark have reported a wide array of spooky things, including smashing glass and banging on the walls at night. Welcome to the...
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
What Is South Dakota’s Top Trending Fashion and Beauty Trend?
Do you consider yourself to be a trendy person? Always on top of the latest styles in fashion and beauty. If you answered yes, you can test that theory out now against the findings from a fashion and beauty survey that was conducted recently by a website called StyleSeat.com. In...
Hearing Impaired Contestant on DWTS is from Minnesota
Some people love the show Dancing with the Stars and others couldn't care less. I fall in the middle of that group. If there is a contestant that's on the show that I "know" or I'm curious about, I would like to see how they do. The show used to...
If You Get The Chance, Look Up Tonight & You Might See The Space Station!
It's not too often that you can say that you just spotted an International Space Station, but over the next couple of days, you can make that claim if the weather cooperates and you take some time and simply look up into the night sky!. According to KAAL-TV in Southern...
