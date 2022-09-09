ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa

Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America

Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.

In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
REAL ESTATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
WHAT CHEER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Hot 104.7

Iowa is Home to a Haunted Jail That You Can Tour [PHOTOS]

Did you know that Iowa is home to an incredibly unique (and possibly haunted) jailhouse?. The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs all the way back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour!
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

UPDATE: Thousands Of Nurses In Minnesota Officially On Strike

After months of negotiations thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth, have officially gone on strike as of 7 am. this morning. According to KARE11 "This is the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history, according to the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA). Picketing Health Care Workers will be outside 16 different hospitals from September 12-15. Northland hospitals participating in the strike are Essentia Health, Duluth, Superior, and Moose Lake, and St. Lukes in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Hot 104.7

Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands. That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest"...
WINNER, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa College#Loras College#Wartburg College#University Of Dubuque#K12#Top Party Schools Ranked#Niche#Grand View University#Buena Vista University#Drake University#Iowa State University#Ames#University Of Iowa
Hot 104.7

Which South Dakota Attraction Is ‘Criminally Underrated’?

We are quite accustomed to South Dakota being overlooked when it comes to being a tourist attraction. It seems at times that if it wasn't for Mount Rushmore and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that we wouldn't get any love at all from anyone outside the state. But that's not the...
TRAVEL
Hot 104.7

Which Iowa and Minnesota Locations Are Getting New Names?

Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Hot 104.7

Minnesotans React To Post Malone Being In Minnesota

One of the current best-selling artists of today, Post Malone played an emotional show to a sold-out crowd at the Xcel Energy Center. Post Malone was on full display as he poured his heart out during his 'Twelve Toothache' tour. I have been a fan of Posty since I first heard 'Congratulations' and 'White Iverson' off his debut album 'Stoney' back in 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views

In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy