NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says first game against Seahawks was 'special': 'I wouldn't be where I am today without this place'
The Russell Wilson era with the Denver Broncos officially kicked off with his matchup against his former team to open the season. Though Wilson weathered the noise around the game, both literal and figurative, it was Seattle which came away with a 17-16 win in the high-intensity contest. Despite the...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos
Welcome to the thrill of the GenoCoaster. Geno Smith was absolutely dialed in on Monday night, completing 17 of 18 first-half passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback best known for limiting mistakes let it all hang out in the first two quarters, starting with Seattle's first possession. It began with a series in which Smith completed his first four passes and capped the drive by evading the rush to toss a 38-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Will Dissly. Smith stood tall in the pocket and calmly delivered passes to a number of targets, and although he tailed off in the second half, his final line was still a sterling one: 23 for 28, 195 yards, two scores and a 119.5 passer rating. Replacing Russell Wilson is a tall task, but Smith certainly got off to a good start, and earned the adoration of Seahawks fans everywhere with his Monday night showing.
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 1: Patrick Mahomes the greatest Week 1 QB ever?
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes continues Week 1 dominance against Cardinals. Not only does Mahomes have the most touchdowns (18) without an interception in...
NFL
Who will Cowboys tab to fill in for Dak Prescott? Eight potential QBs Dallas could consider
With the news that Dak Prescott is expected to be out multiple weeks with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand, the Dallas Cowboys now are in scramble mode. The team didn't even technically have a backup quarterback on the roster until Cooper Rush's late-week elevation to the 53-man roster. Rush ended up replacing Prescott for the final five minutes of the Cowboys' 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Top Week 1 Games, 8 surprises, standout rookies & favorite performances
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 1 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group touch on their eight surprises from the week. After that, the trio each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance in Week 1. Then, the guys recap the Saints vs Falcons rivalry game. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on a huge upset in college football.
NFL
Big deal or Week 1 overreaction? Judging nine outcomes from Sunday's NFL games
Not a bad Sunday to start off the 2022 NFL season, eh? Seven game-tying or go-ahead scores in the final two minutes of regulation -- yeah, that'll do. The Browns spoiled Baker Mayfield's revenge attempt, with a rookie kicker blasting a 58-yard game-winner at Carolina. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown instantly made his presence felt in the Eagles' offense, guiding Philadelphia past Detroit with 10 catches for 155 yards. The Ravens and Jets are who we thought they were, with Lamar Jackson and Co. cruising to a road victory over an inefficient, Joe Flacco-led operation. And the Colts and Texans immediately/fittingly mucked up the AFC South standings with a tie.
NFL
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt not expected to need surgery, could return in six weeks
T.J. Watt's prognosis appears to be improving by the hour. Watt is still waiting on additional information, but the belief is his pectoral injury suffered Sunday will not require surgery and won't end his season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. There's optimism Watt could return in...
NFL
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with 'serious' knee injury on Monday night
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field Monday and did not return in his team's 17-16 win over the Broncos after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter. Following the game, head coach Pete Carroll characterized it as a "serious injury" that he believes is to...
NFL
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on placing T.J. Watt on IR: 'At some point we will do what's appropriate'
While the long-term prognosis of T.J. Watt's pectoral injury remains unclear, the immediate availability of the Steelers' star pass rusher was learned on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2. However, the Steelers coach continued to support the positive outlook for Watt's return as the team continues to gather information and weighs a decision on placing the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year on injured reserve.
NFL
Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot): 'I will be playing this weekend' vs. Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sat out overtime of Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals due to a foot injury, but he doesn't expect to miss any time heading into Week 2. Harris told Adam Schein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday that he plans to be...
NFL
49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'
Trey Lance quickly found out how tough life can be as a starting quarterback in the NFL. In his first game as the lead man for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Lance's bad moments outweighed the good ones in a close 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Naturally, the second-year QB took the brunt of the criticism despite flashing his potential during what was his third career start.
NFL
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss at least a few weeks
A season-opener on a sloppy field in Chicago cost the 49ers their starting running back. He likely won't be back in time for Week 2. Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in San Francisco's 19-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks or more, depending on the results of a Monday MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
NFL
Steelers LB T.J. Watt to seek second opinion on pec injury; Najee Harris undergoing tests on foot
The Steelers held on to win a wild one in Cincinnati on Sunday, but it came at a cost. Pittsburgh lost both reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and star running back Najee Harris in the latter stages of Sunday's victory over the Bengals. How long they're out remains to be seen -- and could significantly impact the trajectory of the 1-0 Steelers in 2022.
NFL
Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for season opener vs. Bears
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed each of his team's practices this past week and he'll miss the season opener, as well. Kittle, who's dealing with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the host Chicago Bears. Reports of the groin injury popped up early...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip
Football has returned and nobody knows anything. That's one way to put it after a Week 1 in which so much of the conventional wisdom that dominated conversation during the summer was scattered to the wind. The defending champs were humbled in their own home, while our No. 32 team entering the season knocked off one of January's NFC Championship Game participants.
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has successful surgery on fractured thumb, looks to return Week 8 or 10
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb on Monday and is looking at a potential return in Week 8 or Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Prescott's return could be Oct. 30 against the Chicago Bears or, after the bye week,...
NFL
Brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown score TDs two minutes apart for Lions, Bears
Sunday was a special day for the St. Brown family. Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown scored touchdowns just two minutes and 14 seconds apart for the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, respectively, on Sunday afternoon. Amon-Ra scored on a 4-yard toss from Jared Goff in the third...
NFL
Matt Patricia expected to be Patriots' offensive play-caller vs. Dolphins
New England's old defensive coordinator will be calling the offensive plays in Week 1. Matt Patricia, whose official title with the Patriots is senior football advisor, is expected to be their play-caller on offense against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.
NFL
Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play Thursday vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers likely won't have top wide receiver Keenan Allen on Thursday night in Kansas City due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Allen is unlikely to play on the short week, but there is optimism after tests that his injury isn't a long-term issue, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
The First Read, Week 2: Huge opportunity awaits Chargers vs. Chiefs; big trouble for Cowboys
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- What's next for Dallas after Dak's injury. -- Three biggest risers after Week 1. -- Way-too-early MVP rankings. But first, a look at how...
