Russian companies are issuing bonds in the Chinese yuan amid sanctions. Putin's government may follow suit.
Russian commodity giants Rosneft, Polyus, and Rusal have issued billions of dollars worth in Chinese yuan denominated bonds recently.
Explainer-What would Japan's currency intervention to combat a weak yen look like?
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei website reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen.
Soccer-Australia back in U20 Asian Cup qualifiers after games moved from Iraq's Basra
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Football Australia said on Wednesday their Under-20 side had been reinstated into the qualifying competition for next year's U20 Asian Cup after their group games were moved out of the Iraqi city of Basra.
Moderna believed from pandemic beginning that BioNTech violated patent -CEO
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) believed from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) used its intellectual property in producing a rival vaccine, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday.
Exclusive-Goodyear settles labour abuse claims with workers at Malaysian factory
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has reached an agreement to settle a labour dispute at its Malaysian factory with migrant workers who alleged unpaid wages and benefits, the company and five former workers told Reuters.
Exclusive-As war began, Putin rejected a Ukraine peace deal recommended by his aide: sources
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.
Puig Acquires Controlling Stake in Kama Ayurveda
PARIS – Puig has taken a controlling stake in Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading authentic Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew In 2019, the family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company purchased a minority stake in the company, which was founded in 2002. “With this acquisition, Puig reaffirms its commitment to a company and a market with vast growth opportunity in beauty and wellness products,” Puig said in a statement on Wednesday. Kama Ayurveda’s offer is rooted in the traditional Indian medical...
BOJ's reported currency rate check
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen. read more.
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
Bill Gates says he’s taken the brunt of COVID conspiracy abuse because people don’t know who Anthony Fauci is outside the U.S.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent over $2 billion to strengthen the global response to the pandemic by making vaccines available to lower-income countries and funding the development of antivirals or immunotherapies. But in the minds of a small sect...
