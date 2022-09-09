ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brahma Chellaney
Puig Acquires Controlling Stake in Kama Ayurveda

PARIS – Puig has taken a controlling stake in Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading authentic Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew In 2019, the family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company purchased a minority stake in the company, which was founded in 2002. “With this acquisition, Puig reaffirms its commitment to a company and a market with vast growth opportunity in beauty and wellness products,” Puig said in a statement on Wednesday. Kama Ayurveda’s offer is rooted in the traditional Indian medical...
BOJ's reported currency rate check

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen. read more.
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision

Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
